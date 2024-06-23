"It's a Kendrick Lamar lyric, my God" - Andy Roddick clarifies Novak Djokovic comments about 'wanting attention' after criticism from Serb's fans

Andy Roddick’s comment on Novak Djokovic sharing an update on his recovery from knee surgery was not viewed too kindly by the Serb’s fans on social media. The American, however, was having none of it as he quickly jumped to clarify his stance.

In a recent appearance for the "Tennis Channel Live Podcast," Roddick had commented that Djokovic “wanted attention” during his recovery, which a fan of the Serb viewed negatively.

The fan took to ‘X’ to criticize Roddick, but the American responded by saying that his comments had been twisted to sound like criticism when they were actually a compliment.

Explaining, the former World No. 1 said he was only using the lyrics from a Kendrick Lamar song. He added that the Serb being “different”, another remark from the podcast that fans had been criticizing meant that Djokovic was better than everyone else.

Roddick went on to share his exacerbation at fans on social media going to different lengths to present a twisted version of people’s remarks.

"It’s a Kendrick Lamar lyric. He’s not like us means that he’s way better than us…. Was a play on words. My god. There’s no winning you all. You can spin compliments into anger. It’s absurd," Andy Roddick wrote on 'X,' in response to the post on earlier comments.

"I was not doing this" - Andy Roddick on Novak Djokovic sharing injury updates on social media

Novak Djokovic will be gunning for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title next month (Credits: Getty)

During the podcast appearance, Andy Roddick was asked about Novak Djokovic’s social media posts updating his fans on the recovery process from a knee surgery that he had recently undergone.

The American said he was never active on social media during his years as a pro, before adding that Djokovic was “flirting” with a Wimbledon bid.

“I was in the tournament once upon a time, but I was not doing this. He is not like us. He is a little bit different," Roodick had said during the podcast. "This is incredible and I can’t believe it. The fact that he is posting this he wants the attention of flirting with a Wimbledon bid and being healthy he is certainly not dealing with his injuries privately. This is crazy, the thing that he had surgery like a week ago.”

Djokovic is gunning for an eighth Wimbledon title, which will put him on par with Roger Federer. In his latest post, he was seen hitting the practice courts with his son Stefan.

