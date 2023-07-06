Anett Kontaveit's mother breaks into tears as Estonian falls in Wimbledon 2R in farewell singles tournament

Anett Kontaveit's mother broke into tears after the Estonian retired from her singles career after losing to Marie Bouzkova in the second round of Wimbledon.

The 27-year-old announced her shock retirement on June 20 after her medical team advised her to. The Estonian reached her career-high ranking of No. 2 last year in June. She suffered a lot in 2023, mainly due to her injuries, which also saw her bow out of the Australian Open and the French Open in the earlier rounds.

"Hi friends, today I am announcing that I am ending my career as a competitive athlete. After several doctor’s visits and consultations with my medical team, I have been advised that I have lumbar disc degeneration in my back," Anett Kontaveit said on Instagram.

Playing in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Kontaveit beat Lucrezia Stefanini, 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the Grand Slam. Up against Marie Bouzkova in the second round, the former World No. 2 suffered a 6-1, 6-2, defeat at the hands of the Czech professional player.

While Anett Konateveit was leaving the court, she waved at the crowd for the last time. Her mother, Ülle Milk, who played an important role in developing her as a tennis player, was spotted shedding tears while watching her daughter wave at the crowd.

"Just a lot of emotions, there's sadness, there's happiness, there's a bit of everything" - Anett Kontaveit

At the post-match press conference, Anett Kontaveit reflected on her loss and her subsequent feelings. Speaking further, the Estonian said that she was feeling a mix of emotions and also expressed happiness at seeing so many people cheering for her.

"Yeah, just a lot of emotions. There's sadness, there's happiness, there's a bit of everything. it was incredible to have Court 18 full of people, so many people cheering for me," the Estonian said.

Anett Kontaveit was also asked if not playing tennis would improve her injury in any way, to which she replied that she hoped for it to get better without the load of exercises.

"I do hope that if I don't give it that much load with the exercises -- not exercises, but with tennis and the movement that is involved with tennis, it will feel better in everyday life. I hope so. I don't actually know," she added.

Anett Kontaveit is yet to play the final match of her career, as she will partner Emil Ruusuvuori to face Zhaoxuan Yang and Kevin Krawietz in the first round of the mixed doubles event of Wimbledon.

