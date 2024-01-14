Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth claim Australian Open wildcard entry

The 2024 Australian Open will see Indians Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth in action, as the men's doubles duo received a wildcard nomination for the season’s first grand slam.

Chandrasekar and Prashanth walk into the new year on the back of some truly impressive performances last year. 2023 saw them reach seven finals, three of which they won. They won consecutive titles at the Doubles ATP Challenger 100 in Pune and the ATP Challenger 75 in Franquesas del Valles.

June saw them clinch a win at the ATP Challenger 75 in Vicenza. Now, the Indian duo has a chance to prove themselves on one of the biggest international stages, having been handed the seventh and final wild card for the men's doubles at the Australian Open.

Another Indian in action in the men's doubles at the Australian Open will be Rohan Bopanna, as he prepares to take to the court alongside his Australian partner Mathew Ebden. Bopanna and Ebden are currently ranked second in the world and will look to kick off their year on a high.

They duo reached the final of the recently-concluded Adelaide International, where they lost to the pairing of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the final.

India's Sumit Nagal qualifies for Australian Open main draw

A few weeks after the All India Tennis Association refused to submit his name for a wild card nomination, Sumit Nagal has put in the work to qualify for the Australian Open main draw by himself.

Nagal took on Geoffrey Blancaneaux in his first qualifier round, beating the Frenchmen 6-3, 7-5. Next, he battled Australia’s Edward Winter, whom he beat 6-3, 6-2.

Nagal's final hurdle in the qualifying rounds came in the form of Slovakian Alex Molcan. Showing impeccable skill and patience, the Indian got the better of the former World No. 38 6-4, 6-4, to make it to the main draw. The 26-year-old Indian will now face Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik in the first round of the Australian Open.