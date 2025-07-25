  • home icon
  "Another curve ball" - Paul McNamee offers his take on Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill's US Open absence after Umberto Ferrara's rehiring

"Another curve ball" - Paul McNamee offers his take on Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill's US Open absence after Umberto Ferrara’s rehiring

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Jul 25, 2025 20:31 GMT
Jannik Sinner
Paul McNamee [L] and Jannik Sinner with coach Darren Cahill [R] | Source: Getty Images

Sports Administrator and former player Paul McNamee shared his thoughts on Jannik Sinner's coach, Darren Cahill, who will not be present with the Italian during his battle in the 2025 US Open. The Australian former tennis star further reflected on Cahill's absence, as he has taken a short break from coaching.

Sinner has become the World No.1 singles player under the tutelage of Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi, who have been coaching him since 2022. The 23-year-old, right-handed star has won 20 ATP Tour singles titles, including four major titles. He won the US Open in 2024 by defeating Taylor Fritz in the final.

The Italian recently rehired his former fitness coach, Umberto Ferrara, who was involved in the 2024 doping case along with his physiotherapist, Giacomo Naldi. Considering the absence of Cahill from Sinner's 2025 US Open tournament journey, the Australian former World No. 1 in the doubles category, Paul McNamee, added his thoughts on the matter via X, writing:

"Darren missing the US Open is another curve ball… knowing Darren, he wouldn’t do it without good reason"
Jannik Sinner recently won the Wimbledon men's singles by defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the final for his fourth Grand Slam title.

Jannik Sinner's coach, Simone Vagnozzi reflects on co-coach Darren Cahill's significance and his future with the team

Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi at Day Fourteen: The Championships&mdash;Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty
Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi at Day Fourteen: The Championships—Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner's co-coach, Simone Vagnozzi, reflected on Cahill's importance and future with the team, as per the ATP Tour's official site. He shed light regarding his growth with Cahill and their mutual goal of making Sinner the top-seeded player. He told the ATP Tour:

“I have to say that I’m so lucky to have met someone like Darren, both professionally and personally. We connected immediately, and that undoubtedly helped us in our journey. It’s never easy to find that chemistry, but we’ve always prioritised Jannik’s interests."

He continued:

“In practice, we have different roles; I’m responsible for the more technical and tactical side of things, and he is more in charge of the mental and emotional aspects. Of course, we share everything, and the most important thing is that the player always hears one united voice. Honestly, nothing’s certain at the moment. But we’ll all be happy if Darren stays.”

Jannik Sinner will not grace the court of the 2025 Canadian Open due to health reasons.

About the author
Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur

Twitter icon

Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports.

Know More

Edited by Tushar Bahl
