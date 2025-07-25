"Nightmare begins again" - Jannik Sinner's ex-physio breaks silence on Italian rehiring fitness coach linked to doping saga

The Italian tennis sensation Jannik Sinner's former physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi has shared his thoughts on Sinner reappointing his former fitness coach, Umberto Ferrara. Last year, the tennis star was involved in a doping case along with Naldi and Ferrara.The winner of 20 ATP Tour singles titles had earlier announced that he was rehiring his ex-fitness coach, Umberto Ferrara, subsequently drawing attention from the tennis world. Sinner's reunion with Ferrara came days after he let go of his fitness coach, Marco Panichi, and physiotherapist Ulises Badio.In August 2024, the 2025 Wimbledon champion had tested positive for clostebol, which is a banned substance. In response, Sinner explained that he was contaminated through his physiotherapist, as he had received massages from him. Giacomo Naldi had used a spray treatment for his hand injury, which contained clostebol. The spray was given to him by Ferrara.In the same month, Sinner announced his separation from Ferrara and Naldi. The World Anti-Doping Agency settled the case on accidental contamination, and Sinner served a three-month suspension. The physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi shared his thoughts on Sinner rehiring fitness coach, Umberto Ferrara, via la Repubblica, an Italian newspaper's X post. He added:&quot;Here we go again, the nightmare begins again, just like last summer. I have no intention of commenting on Ferrara's return to Sinner's team. It's something that has made me very sad, damaging my image. When the time is right, I'll talk about everything calmly. I'm on vacation and I don't want to ruin it.&quot; (Translated via Google)With his Wimbledon win, Jannik Sinner became the first Italian to capture the prestigious title.Jannik Sinner reflects on mental and emotional challenges of tennisJannik Sinner at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: GettyIn his exclusive interview with CNBC’s Tania Bryer on July 15, 2025, Jannik Sinner shared his thoughts on the overall aspect of the sport. He mentioned:“Tennis is something where you can see also the mental parts. You see when someone struggles, you see when someone is enjoying it, and you have one opponent at a time, and you don’t always have to play your very best tennis to win that day. So, there are many things as a tennis player you have to go through, but that’s exactly what I love.”The Innichen, South Tyrol, native has cited recovery reasons for his withdrawal from the 2025 Canadian Open, which will be held from July 26 to August 7, 2025.