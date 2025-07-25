  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Jannik Sinner
  • "Nightmare begins again" - Jannik Sinner's ex-physio breaks silence on Italian rehiring fitness coach linked to doping saga

"Nightmare begins again" - Jannik Sinner's ex-physio breaks silence on Italian rehiring fitness coach linked to doping saga

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Jul 25, 2025 13:40 GMT
2024 Australian Open - Day 15 - Source: Getty
Jannik Sinner, Giacomo Naldi, Umberto Ferrara along with others at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 15 - Source: Getty

The Italian tennis sensation Jannik Sinner's former physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi has shared his thoughts on Sinner reappointing his former fitness coach, Umberto Ferrara. Last year, the tennis star was involved in a doping case along with Naldi and Ferrara.

Ad

The winner of 20 ATP Tour singles titles had earlier announced that he was rehiring his ex-fitness coach, Umberto Ferrara, subsequently drawing attention from the tennis world. Sinner's reunion with Ferrara came days after he let go of his fitness coach, Marco Panichi, and physiotherapist Ulises Badio.

In August 2024, the 2025 Wimbledon champion had tested positive for clostebol, which is a banned substance. In response, Sinner explained that he was contaminated through his physiotherapist, as he had received massages from him. Giacomo Naldi had used a spray treatment for his hand injury, which contained clostebol. The spray was given to him by Ferrara.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the same month, Sinner announced his separation from Ferrara and Naldi. The World Anti-Doping Agency settled the case on accidental contamination, and Sinner served a three-month suspension. The physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi shared his thoughts on Sinner rehiring fitness coach, Umberto Ferrara, via la Repubblica, an Italian newspaper's X post. He added:

"Here we go again, the nightmare begins again, just like last summer. I have no intention of commenting on Ferrara's return to Sinner's team. It's something that has made me very sad, damaging my image. When the time is right, I'll talk about everything calmly. I'm on vacation and I don't want to ruin it." (Translated via Google)
Ad
Ad

With his Wimbledon win, Jannik Sinner became the first Italian to capture the prestigious title.

Jannik Sinner reflects on mental and emotional challenges of tennis

Jannik Sinner at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty
Jannik Sinner at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty

In his exclusive interview with CNBC’s Tania Bryer on July 15, 2025, Jannik Sinner shared his thoughts on the overall aspect of the sport. He mentioned:

Ad
“Tennis is something where you can see also the mental parts. You see when someone struggles, you see when someone is enjoying it, and you have one opponent at a time, and you don’t always have to play your very best tennis to win that day. So, there are many things as a tennis player you have to go through, but that’s exactly what I love.”

The Innichen, South Tyrol, native has cited recovery reasons for his withdrawal from the 2025 Canadian Open, which will be held from July 26 to August 7, 2025.

About the author
Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur

Twitter icon

Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications