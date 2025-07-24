Why Jannik Sinner has made a huge mistake by rehiring ex-fitness coach linked to doping saga ahead of US Open

Jannik Sinner has rehired his former fitness coach, Umberto Ferrera, just ahead of the US Open, a figure who was previously linked to his doping controversy. The decision has sparked criticism and is widely seen as a misstep, both from a sporting and public relations standpoint.The controversy dates back to March 2024, when Sinner tested positive twice for Clostebol, a banned substance. It was later revealed that the drug had entered his system during a massage from physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi, who had been using a cream containing the steroid.The ITIA accepted his explanation, but WADA was unconvinced. They appealed the ITIA's decision, and Sinner's case was set to be heard by CAS. Both Naldi and Ferrera, key members of Sinner’s support team, were let go after the incident.The Italian eventually agreed to a three-month ban in an out-of-court settlement with WADA. He returned to the court in May. On Wednesday, July 23, however, Sinner’s team announced Ferrera's return, stating:&quot;Umberto has played an important role in Jannik's development to date, and his return reflects a renewed focus on continuity and performance at the highest level.&quot;The move has reignited questions around judgment and optics. Fans were shocked by the decision. Here's why the World No. 1 may have made a mistake by rehiring Ferrera.Jannik Sinner's reputation takes a hit with the risky rehireJannik Sinner - Source: GettyJannik Sinner’s decision to bring back Umberto Ferrera could not have come at a worse time. Just days after winning Wimbledon and preparing to defend his US Open title, this move has left many fans confused and disappointed.People haven’t forgotten the doping saga from late last year which continued into earlier this year. And to rehire someone who was involved in that mess? It simply looks bad.On social media, fans were quick to react. Many called it a &quot;stupid move.&quot; Others said it was &quot;awful from a sporting, PR, and logical side.&quot; Whether fair or not, the public perception is that Sinner is taking a huge risk. He may trust Ferrera, but fans don't.A PR misstep by Jannik SinnerWhen Jannik Sinner first fired his physiotherapist, Giacomo Naldi, and fitness coach, Umberto Ferrera, after the doping controversy, it looked like a smart and mature PR move.Even though the banned substance entered his system by accident, letting go of the people involved showed that Sinner was serious about keeping his image clean. It helped calm the storm and made it easier for fans and sponsors to continue supporting him.But now, by bringing Ferrera back, he’s undone all that. It sends a confusing message. Did he really think what happened was wrong, or was it just a temporary move to save face?Rehiring someone closely tied to the scandal makes it look like he’s no longer concerned about accountability. From a PR standpoint, it takes away the credibility he had earned by acting swiftly earlier.Giving doubters like Nick Kyrgios more ammoNick Kyrgios - Source: GettyNick Kyrgios has been one of Jannik Sinner’s loudest critics throughout the doping saga. From questioning the fairness of his three-month ban to posting cryptic tweets after Sinner’s Wimbledon win, Kyrgios hasn’t held back.Now, with Sinner rehiring the same fitness coach who was part of the controversy, he’s practically handed Kyrgios more fuel for his fire. And it’s not just Kyrgios. There were plenty of people who initially doubted Sinner’s innocence. But over time, many of them moved on.The ban was served, and Sinner returned to win Wimbledon. Things were calming down. This decision, though, brings all the doubts rushing back. For someone trying to move forward, Sinner is making it far too easy to look back.