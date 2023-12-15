"Another tennis body honoring another abuser"; "So disgusted" - Leander Paes' induction into International Tennis Hall of Fame upsets fans

Doubles legend Leander Paes is all set to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in the players' category. The news of the Indian's inclusion in the Class of 2024, however, has upset many fans.

Paes, winner of eight men's and ten mixed doubles Major titles, is one of the most distinguished players to compete in the modern era. The 50-year-old, however, has been heavily scrutinized over the last few years after his ex-wife, Rhea Pillai, filed a domestic violence complaint against him in 2014.

After a few years of deliberation, the Bandra Magistrate Court ordered Paes to pay Rs 1 lakh per month to Pillai. The Indian model, meanwhile, has stated that the former doubles World No. 1 had caused "verbal, emotional and economic abuse, which resulted in tremendous emotional violence and trauma".

Against that background, the tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) denounced the ITF for honoring Leander Paes into their Hall of Fame. One fan cited Alexander Zverev as an example to illustrate how the men's governing bodies are yet to disapprove of male players who have been accused of domestic abuse.

"In a time where it almost seems a tennis body is actively protecting a Domestic Abuser [Zverev]; another tennis body honoring another Abuser [Leander Paes] seems just..." they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan, meanwhile, asserted that they were appalled by the 18-Majors titlist receiving top honors from the ITF.

"A domestic abuse convict makes it into the Tennis Hall of Fame. Actually so disgusted…" they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Leander Paes to be joined by Indian legend Vijay Amitraj in Tennis Hall of Fame

Vijay Amitraj pictured during his playing days

Leander Paes is not the only Indian tennis legend to be recognized by the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Former player and renowned sports commentator Vijay Amitraj will also be inducted into the Class of 2024 in the Contributor Category.

During a career spanning 23 years, Amitraj reached four Major quarterfinals in singles. The Indian reached a career-high singles ranking of 18 in 1980 and also made it to the last four in the men's doubles event at Wimbledon 1976 with his brother Anand.

Amitraj became one of the most famous tennis commentators in the world after hanging up the racket. He is known for his stints with Star TV in Asia and Fox Sports in the USA.