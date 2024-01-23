"Another win as a gift from Nole" - Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena sends birthday wishes to a "super fan" following Serbs Australian Open QF win

Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena, wished a fan on their birthday after the 36-year-old reached the semifinals of the Australian Open.

Djokovic continued his Australian Open title defense on Tuesday, January 23, facing American No.1 Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal of the Happy Slam. The game ended 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in favor of the Serb.

On Monday, a Djokovic fan account on X (formerly on Twitter) made a post wishing a fan, Muriel, on their birthday. The post also urged all other Djokovic fans to join in and wish Muriel a happy birthday. Attached to the post was a video of Muriel at Wimbledon cheering on the World No.1.

“Hey #NoleFam, today is Muriel’s birthday. She’s not on Twitter but her friend @allypanton is going to make her read the replies to this tweet so please join me to wish her a VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MURIEL” the tweet read.

After Djokovic defeated Fritz on Tuesday, the Serb's wife, Jelena, replied to the aformentioned post and wished Muriel a happy birthday, adding that the World No. 1's Australian Open quaterfinal win was a gift to her.

"Happy birthday Muriel!! another win as a gift from Nole ☺️☺️☺️💖💖💖💖" Jelena wrote.

Djokovic himself also responded to the tweet a few hours later by wishing Muriel a happy birthday as well.

Novak Djokovic - “We all know Taylor Fritz has got one of the best serves in the world”

Novak Djokovic 2024 Australian Open - (Getty images)

Novak Djokovic commended Taylor Fritz's serve after their quarterfinal match on Tuesday at the 2024 Australian Open.

The World No.1 is aiming for his 11th Australian Open title and is also on the verge of breaking Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, with whom he is currently tied.

The three hours and 45 minutes encounter between Djokovic and Fritz ended with the Serb winning 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

While speaking to the press after the match, Djokovic stated that Fritz had one of the best serves in the world, and that he was well aware of the threat the American posed with his high-quality serves.

“It was really difficult to find the right timing, it was really hot while the sun was still out. We all know Taylor has got one of the best serves in the world. I knew the kind of a threat he poses when he serves on such a high quality," he said.

The duo have now faced off 9 times on the ATP Tour, and the 36-year-old has won all their meetings. The latest win over Fritz now means that Novak Djokovic has equalled Monica Seles' winning streak of 33 games at the Australian Open.

