"Anyone can win a Grand Slam without Novak Djokovic competing" - Damir Dzumhur 

Rafael Nadal lifted his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open on Sunday, moving him ahead of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the Grand Slam race. However, taking a dig at the Spaniard, Damir Dzumhur claimed that "anyone can win a Grand Slam" if Djokovic is not around.

Taking to Instagram, the World No. 152 stated that even though the Spaniard accomplished his 21st Major before Djokovic, the Serb still remains the GOAT in his eyes.

"Anyone can win a Grand Slam without Novak competing. Still the goat Djoker!" Dzumhur captioned the Instagram story.

Djokovic was the defending champion at this year's Australian Open but could not compete in Melbourne since he was unvaccinated. Despite arriving in Australia at the start of the month with a medical exemption, the World No. 1's visa was canceled by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke.

The Serb lost his legal battle as the Federal Court upheld his visa revocation order, deporting him from Australia on January 16. Later, a detailed court order revealed that the 20-time Grand Slam champion was deported because his presence in the country could "foster anti-vax sentiment."

The Serb faces a ban from entering Australia for the next three years. However, the Australian government has the authority to waive the ban.

Novak Djokovic congratulates Rafael Nadal on 21st Major, calls it an "amazing achievement"

Rafael Nadal congratulates the World No. 1 at the 2021 French Open

Novak Djokovic posted a message on his Instagram on Sunday, congratulating both Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev for an epic Australian Open final. Hailing the Spaniard's "impressive fighting spirit," the Serb called his 21st Grand Slam victory "an amazing achievement."

The World No. 1 lauded Medvedev's "passion and determination," and stressed that despite finishing runner-up, the Russian "gave it his all."

"Congratulations to Rafael Nadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time. Enhorabuena. Daniil Medvedev gave it his all out there and played with the passion and determination we have come to expect from him," the World No. 1 captioned the Instagram post.

Djokovic will return to the ATP tour at the 2022 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, a tournament he has won five times.

