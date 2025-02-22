"Anyone else feel we're entering into civil war?" - Pam Shriver sends alarming message amid rising tensions in USA in second Trump term

Pam Shriver is one of the most successful women's doubles players in the world of tennis. The American retired from the sport in 1997, but has continued to stay in the spotlight as a broadcaster, and she recently questioned the rising political tensions in the US.

Ad

In January 2025, Donald Trump was named the 47th President of the United States. Since then, the Republican has made multiple major changes to the system, including signing orders that end DEI programs, withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization, cut foreign aid, amongst other things.

Many of Trump's decisions have been met with criticism, leading to rising tensions in the country. On Saturday, February 22, Pam Shriver shared her opinion about the escalating animosity, writing on X,

Ad

Trending

“Does anyone else feel like we are entering into a civil war? Even though I am born on July 4th, I don’t want in on this fight. I want to be in serenity and self care.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Prior to the 2024 US Presidential election, Shriver had made her support for the Democratic party clear, writing on X,

“I recall in 1980 at 18 years of age I had a choice to vote for Carter or Reagan- two decent stable candidates for President. Now in 2024 my 3 kids can vote for president for 1st time and they only have one decent and stable choice. @KamalaHarris.”

Ad

Pam Shriver shares snap of beautiful LA sunset weeks after wildfires

Shriver at the The 20th Annual Desert Smash Hosted By Charlize Theron (Image Source: Getty)

In late January, Pam Shriver was a victim of the LA fires. As a result, the tennis great was forced to evacuate her home with family, moving to a hotel during the emergency.

Ad

Recently, a little over a month after the fires, Shriver showed her love for LA, sharing a snap of the sunset in the city, and writing on X,

"Been a rough time for LA but this sunset of ⁦@GettyMuseum⁩ from our canyon was stunning tonight. Also fun to see ⁦@MardyFish⁩ today in Westwood. I have missed my tennis peeps. 🥲😘🙏

Expand Tweet

Pam Shriver first rose to fame in 1978, when she reached the finals of the US Open at just 16-years-old. After her singles success in 1978, the American went on to establish herself as one of the best doubles players in the history of the sport, winning 112 career titles and reaching a career high rank of World No.1. Since retiring from tennis, Shriver has stayed associated with the sport as a commentator for ESPN and the Tennis Channel. She currently coaches Donna Vekic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback