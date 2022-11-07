"Anywhere I play, I try to win, that's not a secret" - Novak Djokovic shifts attention to ATP Finals after Paris Masters defeat

Novak Djokovic has sent a warning shot to the rest of the pack ahead of the year-end championships, remarking that he aims to win every tournament he competes in -- an attitude he will be carrying into the ATP Finals as well.

The Serb's 13-match winning streak came to an end on Sunday as he lost 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to Holger Rune in the final of the Paris Masters. Djokovic was asked in his post-match press conference how important it would be for him to win the ATP Finals, to which the Serb responded by saying that he was happy with his level at the moment and wanted to go all the way at the O2 Arena.

"Well, every tournament is important at this stage of my career. Anywhere I play, I try to win. That's not a secret. That's kind of my mentality and approach coming into Torino. I feel very good on the court. You know, I think I'm playing very, very good tennis," Novak Djokovic said.

Djokovic also said that despite his defeat in the Paris Masters final, he likes his chances in Turin, adding how the day off between matches would help him recover better.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion hoped to get a few more training days before the ATP Finals and wished he could play as well as he did last year at least, where he reached the semifinals before falling to eventual champion Alexander Zverev.

"Of course I'm disappointed with the loss today, but I was very close. It was just very few points that decided a winner. But the level of tennis that I'm playing is high, and I like my chances. You know, of course every match is like finals there. You know, there is no easy matches. You've got to be fit, fresh. Good thing is that you have a day between every match in the group stage, so you have time to recover between each match, which is good," the Serb said.

"Let's see. You know, I played there last year. Played really good tennis. Played semis, tight match against Zverev, who was eventual champion. I'll be there some days before to train, and hopefully be at my best," he added.

Novak Djokovic has won 37 out of 44 matches so far this season

Novak Djokovic has had an impressive 2022 season despite missing out on a number of big tournaments, winning 37 out of 44 matches so far with four titles to his name.

This includes a seventh Wimbledon crown and the Italian Open. He also won the Astana Open and the Tel Aviv Open just before the Paris Masters to seal his spot in the year-end championships, where he will most definitely enter as a heavy favorite to win.

