"Apologize for what? Terrible question and it deserved this answer" - Tennis fans call out journalist for "dumb" question to Frances Tiafoe about Roger Federer

Tennis fans were enraged with a reporter's question to Frances Tiafoe about Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup.

During a press conference, Tiafoe refused to apologize for spoiling the Swiss' swan song after he and Jack Sock defeated Federer and Rafael Nadal in a doubles match on Friday.

Tennis fans sided with the American and took to social media to express their anger at the "terrible" question, with one user saying "it deserved this answer."

"Apologize for what? For not throwing Roger a bone in his last professional match? Terrible question and it deserved this answer," said the fan.

꧁༺ʀǟʍɛֆɦ༻꧂ @zbrain Musab @Musab_Abid Tiafoe on being asked whether he apologized to Federer after beating him (I personally don't see why he should have either):



"Absolutely not. I want to see him lit, but I'm not going to apologize to him. He's got a lot to apologize after the last 24 years, beating everybody." Tiafoe on being asked whether he apologized to Federer after beating him (I personally don't see why he should have either):"Absolutely not. I want to see him lit, but I'm not going to apologize to him. He's got a lot to apologize after the last 24 years, beating everybody." https://t.co/eUxEujYxvb Apologize for what? For not throwing Roger a bone in his last professional match? Terrible question, and it deserved this answer. twitter.com/musab_abid/sta… Apologize for what? For not throwing Roger a bone in his last professional match? Terrible question, and it deserved this answer. twitter.com/musab_abid/sta…

Another fan opined that there was no need to "go easy" on soon-to-be-retiring legends.

"I think it's time to retire the idea that players need to go easy on departing legends. Everyone is out there to play the sport; beating a great player on their way out is by no means something to apologise for," they wrote.

Musab @Musab_Abid I think it's time to retire the idea that players need to go easy on departing legends. Everyone is out there to play the sport; beating a great player on their way out is by no means something to apologise for. I think it's time to retire the idea that players need to go easy on departing legends. Everyone is out there to play the sport; beating a great player on their way out is by no means something to apologise for.

Here are some more reactions:

lisa @lisa00542583 @FlabbergastedJ @Musab_Abid It is an official ATP match. And the last person to want an apology, I think, would be a top ace like Federer. He doesnt want pity, I think. @FlabbergastedJ @Musab_Abid It is an official ATP match. And the last person to want an apology, I think, would be a top ace like Federer. He doesnt want pity, I think.

binabe @MAC_UH_BEE @Musab_Abid this is also federers very own created event. as a legendary player and competitor its only expected the best of the best would be picked for it. as a competitor Federer would never expect an opponent to take it easy on him. you play to win, and you dont apologize for that @Musab_Abid this is also federers very own created event. as a legendary player and competitor its only expected the best of the best would be picked for it. as a competitor Federer would never expect an opponent to take it easy on him. you play to win, and you dont apologize for that

❤️ @PeaceTalks2022 @Musab_Abid It’s also disrespectful to take it easy or baby them, not to mention Federer and Nadal had match point on serve, lol it’s sport and competition plus regardless the outcome of that match, win or lose that wasn’t the point of that night. @Musab_Abid It’s also disrespectful to take it easy or baby them, not to mention Federer and Nadal had match point on serve, lol it’s sport and competition plus regardless the outcome of that match, win or lose that wasn’t the point of that night.

vinne @vinne88755581 @Musab_Abid Roger himself would hate it if Tiafoe apologized. He appreciates those guys giving it their all. @Musab_Abid Roger himself would hate it if Tiafoe apologized. He appreciates those guys giving it their all.

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18 Think Roger Federer would truly fucking have hated it if Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock had thrown the match to give him the win tbh. Think Roger Federer would truly fucking have hated it if Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock had thrown the match to give him the win tbh.

Frances Tiafoe's full reply to Roger Federer question

Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in action during their doubles match against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup 2022

Upon being asked if he apologized to Roger Federer after their doubles match, Frances Tiafoe replied in the negative, but thanked the Swiss legend for everything he's done for the sport.

"Absolutely not. I want to see him lit, but I'm not going to apologize to him. He's got a lot to apologize after the last 24 years after beating everybody on the tour. No, I won't apologize, but I will say thank you for having me in this amazing event, you know, what he's done for the game, also say thank you for what he did for the game," said Tiafoe.

Tiafoe concluded by stating that the 20-time Grand Slam winner was a "class act" and politely reinforced that he would not apologize.

"He's a class act. Happy to know him, happy to call him friend, happy to call him a colleague, and best wishes in his second act. But I will not apologize," he added.

Also Checkout:- Roger Federer Net Worth

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far