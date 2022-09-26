"Apologize for what? Terrible question and it deserved this answer" - Tennis fans call out journalist for "dumb" question to Frances Tiafoe about Roger Federer

Tennis fans were enraged with a reporter's question to Frances Tiafoe about Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup.
During a press conference, Tiafoe refused to apologize for spoiling the Swiss' swan song after he and Jack Sock defeated Federer and Rafael Nadal in a doubles match on Friday.
Tennis fans sided with the American and took to social media to express their anger at the "terrible" question, with one user saying "it deserved this answer."
"Apologize for what? For not throwing Roger a bone in his last professional match? Terrible question and it deserved this answer," said the fan.
Another fan opined that there was no need to "go easy" on soon-to-be-retiring legends.
"I think it's time to retire the idea that players need to go easy on departing legends. Everyone is out there to play the sport; beating a great player on their way out is by no means something to apologise for," they wrote.
Here are some more reactions:
Frances Tiafoe's full reply to Roger Federer question
Upon being asked if he apologized to Roger Federer after their doubles match, Frances Tiafoe replied in the negative, but thanked the Swiss legend for everything he's done for the sport.
"Absolutely not. I want to see him lit, but I'm not going to apologize to him. He's got a lot to apologize after the last 24 years after beating everybody on the tour. No, I won't apologize, but I will say thank you for having me in this amazing event, you know, what he's done for the game, also say thank you for what he did for the game," said Tiafoe.
Tiafoe concluded by stating that the 20-time Grand Slam winner was a "class act" and politely reinforced that he would not apologize.
"He's a class act. Happy to know him, happy to call him friend, happy to call him a colleague, and best wishes in his second act. But I will not apologize," he added.
