Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and other top players' upcoming participation in the '6 Kings Slams' exhibition event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has left tennis fans deeply disappointed.

Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, and Holger Rune will feature alongside the aforementioned trio at the event, which will be held in October 2024 as part of the Riyadh Season extravaganza.

The news of the star-studded event arrives just a few weeks after Nadal signed on as the ambassador of the Saudi Tennis Federation. Unveiling his plans to establish a new Rafa Nadal Academy in the country, the Spaniard expressed his desire to be "part of that role of growing the sport of tennis around the world."

The 22-time Grand Slam champion's appointment did not sit well with fans, as he faced severe backlash for his involvement in Saudi Arabia's seeming efforts to rebrand their image.

However, with the likes of Djokovic, Alcaraz, and Sinner joining him at the upcoming exhibition event, one fan pointed that the Spaniard wasn't alone in accepting Saudi Arabia's "blood money."

"Apparently it's not only Rafa who takes the "money full of blood" of Saudi Arabia," the fan posted.

Other fans criticized the players for participating in Saudi Arabia's "sportswashing" attempts to distract from the country’s troubling human rights record.

"$port$ wa$hing continue$..," a fan commented.

"I know I’m just a drop of water in the ocean but personally I refuse to watch this. F*%k the Saudis and their blood money and their sportswashing," another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

