"Appreciate that big dog" - Nick Kyrgios reacts to being named Andre Agassi's favorite Australian player alongside Alex de Minaur

Nick Kyrgios has conveyed his gratitude for being acknowledged as Andre Agassi's favorite current Australian tennis player.

Agassi is currently in Melbourne for the 2024 Australian Open. The eight-time Grand Slam champion graced the opening ceremony at the Major and presented the men's singles trophy, which he won four times during his illustrious career. He also observed the riveting on-court action at Rod Laver Arena, witnessing Novak Djokovic's thrilling 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 victory over Dino Prizmic.

The American recently sat down for an interview with Men's Health Australia, where he was asked to name his favorite current Australian player. Andre Agassi promptly expressed his admiration for Nick Kyrgios, hailing the 28-year-old's exceptional talent and entertaining style of play.

"Obviously Nick Kyrgios comes to mind. Incredibly so, just because he's that entertaining to watch. Half because you don't know what you're going to see and the other half because he's so talented right," Andre Agassi said.

Agassi also acknowledged Alex de Minaur as his favorite, commending the World No. 10's impressive speed, athleticism, and competitive spirit.

"De Minaur, I mean, that guy could run on water it seems. The way he skids across the court, his competitiveness and he never stops bouncing around," he added.

Kyrgios reshared a clip of Agassi's interview on social media, expressing his gratitude and appreciation for being recognized as the former World No. 1's favorite Australian player.

"Appreciate that big dog!" he posted on his Instagram story.

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story

Andre Agassi names Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz favorites for Australian Open 2024 title

Andre Agassi at the 2024 Australian Open

Andre Agassi recently shared his thoughts on the favorites for the 2024 Australian Open title. The American adjudged defending champion Novak Djokovic to be the firm favorite to win his 11th title at the Melbourne Slam.

"It sounds like at the moment only Novak can challenge Novak," Andre Agassi said in a recent interview.

"The wrist is an important part of a tennis swing, I assure you, so you can’t hide if you’re feeling pain anticipating hitting a ball. It will be a big disadvantage if that’s not in good form for him. But if it is then you have to favor him for sure. He’s proven that for way too long now and there’s nothing to suggest it’s going to be any different this time," he added.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion revealed Carlos Alcaraz as his second pick, lauding the Spaniard as a "gift to tennis."

"You have to look at [Carlos Alcaraz], who by the way is a gift to tennis as well. To have someone capture the imagination of the sporting public like Alcaraz has is really special, so I have to have him as the second favourite," he said.

Agassi rounded out his picks by naming Daniil Medvedev as the third favorite for the Australian Open title, with Jannik Sinner following closely as the fourth pick.

