“Are we really forgetting Serena Williams”, “Iga Swiatek’s return game is the best” – Fans debate over Pole’s backhand return being "best of all time"

Tennis fans on the internet were recently engaged in a gripping debate over the quality of Iga Swiatek's backhand return. Some of the fans claimed that she possessed the best backhand return while others vouched for 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

Swiatek is currently in contention for the women's singles championship at the 2024 Italian Open. She has already reached the fourth round of the draw on the back of a bye in the first round and straight-set wins in the second and third.

She began her journey with a 6-0, 6-2 win over the USA's Bernarda Pera in her opener. She broke Pera six times by masterfully attacking the American's second serve, averaging 73 percent on winning points.

The Pole then downed Russia-born Kazakhstani player Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday, May 11. She broke Putintseva three times with a point conversion rate of 69 percent on the second serve return.

Hours after Iga Swiatek's victory over Putintseva, the WTA took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a compilation video containing some of the best backhand returns from the women's World No. 1. It also posted a question asking the fans if they believed that Swiatek's backhand return in better than everyone else in the history.

"Is [Iga Swiatek's] backhand return the best in the game? The best of all time? Discuss," the WTA wrote.

Expand Tweet

One section of the tennis buffs on X accepted the viewpoint whereas the other bunch rejected it claiming that Serena Williams possessed a better backhand return.

"In general, Iga’s return game is the best in women’s tennis," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"lol are we really forgetting @serenawilliams," wrote another.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from X:

"Yes, it is...in a few years there will be no question," a fan commented.

"Of course it is. No doubt about that," a fan claimed.

"Serena had the best return of all time. How easily the WTA forget a legend once they leave the tour," a fan stressed.

"Do ya’ll not remember Serena’s backhand return," a fan added.

Iga Swiatek picks Serena Williams and Venus Williams as her idols "for shaping" tennis

Serena Williams with Venus Williams

Iga Swiatek recently picked the likes of Rafael Nadal, Steffi Graf, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams as her tennis idols for positively influencing her and the racket sport. In March, she told Tennis365,

"Rafael Nadal was my idol from a very young age and inspired me to work hard and stay humble. Steffi Graf for her pursuit of excellence and intense presence on court. Serena and Venus Williams for shaping our game in the way we [play] it today and changing it on so many levels," she said.

Iga Swiatek never got the opportunity to compete against Serena Williams on the court even though the American played for six years after the Pole turned pro in 2016. Also, she has yet to play a match against Venus Williams as well.

At the ongoing 2024 Italian Open, notably, Iga Swiatek will face former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber on Monday, May 13, for a spot in the quarterfinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback