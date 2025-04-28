Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal has made Madrid Open 'easier' to win, says Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev reached the fourth round of the 2025 Madrid Open with a commanding win over Juan Manuel Cerundolo on Sunday (April 27). Following his victory, the Russian insisted that Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal from the tournament last week made his chances of picking up silverware in Madrid more plausible.

Medvedev had previously struggled to go deep at tour-level events earlier this year due to a variety of issues. However, the former World No. 1 has enjoyed a reversal of fortune in Madrid. After receiving a walkover into the third round, he dismantled Argentinian qualifier Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-2, 6-2 in just over an hour to book his place in the second week of the Masters-level event.

Speaking to Tennis Channel's Prakash Amitraj afterwards, the 29-year-old fielded questions regarding whether the early exits of usual suspects like Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic motivated him to put together a good showing in Madrid. In response, he first gave a nod to the depth of the field on the ATP Tour by claiming that any player can reach the business end of big tournaments if they are on top of their game.

"I think in the lockerroom everyone is so focused on themselves, you always have this stress of playing your match. Today, I played Cerundolo, I knew he can play well, he's 126th in the world," Daniil Medvedev said during his post-match interview with Tennis Channel. "It was a third round, even if it would be semis against the same guy, you stil have the stress an you know that, 'Yeah, it's a good draw, you know, to play someone 126th in the world.'" (2:10 onwards)

"But sometimes these guys make finals of a Masters, or semifinals, beating top guys so I do think everyone takes [it] match by match."

That said, Daniil Medvedev conceded in the same breath that he liked his chances at the Madrid Open better in the absence of Carlos Alcaraz, who withdrew from the tournament citing adductor injury.

"Of course the kind of either way easier when you know Carlos isn't playing on clay, he's not there," he added. "So if you think, 'Okay, my percentage chances to win the tournament may be high without Carlos or Jannik or Novak in the draw, but it's always match by match, and that's what I'm trying to do."

Djokovic, meanwhile, went out 3-6, 4-6 to Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in the second round, marking his third consecutive defeat on the ATP Tour.

Daniil Medvedev: "I do have some problems here and there in tournaments"

Daniil Medvedev is looking to reach Madrid Open SFs for the first time | Image Source: Getty

During the interaction with Tennis Channel, Daniil Medvedev also asserted that his straight-sets victory against Juan Manuel Cerundolo accounted for his best on-court performance this season. The Russian also looked back on his Miami Open disappointment last month, where he suffered a second-round upset defeat to Spain's Jaume Munar.

"Here, this first match, almost I would say [it was] my best during the season. I'm continuing to practice well, I do have some problems here and there in tournaments, of just winning matches," Daniil Medvedev replied when asked about how he was feeling tennis game-wise and mentally. "But I was playing better and better every week." (3:06 onwards)

"Miami, I was really disappointed, my back left me. I couldn't play. But Monte Carlo, played well and here feeling great. So honestly, feeling great, just need a couple of wins in important matches."

Medvedev will next face 31st-seeded Brandon Nakashima for a place in the last eight at Caja Magica.

