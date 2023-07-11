Aryna Sabalenka and 3 Russian players who were banned from competing last year reach the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2023

Four of the 16 Wimbledon singles quarterfinalists are players who were not allowed to compete in 2022, including Aryna Sabalenka and Daniil Medvedev.

The All England Club decided to ban players from Russia and Belarus in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine. However, players from both nations were welcomed back this year, and have certainly made it count.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka booked her place in the last eight of Wimbledon with a comprehensive 6-0, 6-4 win over 21st seed Ekaterina Alexandrova. The 25-year-old will next take on 25th seed Madison Keys, who came from a set down to beat Mirra Andreeva 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-2.

Three of the eight men's singles quarterfinalists at the grasscourt Major are Russians. Third seed Daniil Medvedev faced Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round and led 6-4, 6-2 before the young Czech retired due to injury. Medvedev thus reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time in his career where he will square off against Christopher Eubanks.

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev, meanwhile, reached his second Grand Slam quarterfinal of 2023 with a 7-5, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-7(5), 6-4 win over 23rd seed Alexander Bublik. He next faces World No. 2 Novak Djokovic, who is currently on a 32-match winning streak at SW 19.

The third Wimbledon quarterfinalist from Russia is one of the tournament's surprise packages, Roman Safiullin, who ousted 26th seed Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 in the fourth round. He will take on eighth seed Jannik Sinner in the last eight.

Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz both reach Wimbledon quarterfinals

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Top seeds Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz booked their respective spots in the quarterfinals with wins over Belinda Bencic and Matteo Berrettini. Both players came from a set down to win their fourth-round matches.

Elsewhere in the men's singles event, sixth seed Holger Rune triumphed 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4), 6-3 over Grigor Dimitrov. The Dane will face World No. 1 Alcaraz in the quarterfinals and the winner of that clash will take on either Daniil Medvedev or Christopher Eubanks.

In the women's singles event, Swiatek will take on Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals while Aryna Sabalenka will face Madison Keys. Jessica Pegula will square off against Marketa Vondrousova and defending champion Elena Rybakina will take on sixth seed Ons Jabeur in a rematch of last year's final.

