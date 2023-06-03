World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka is once again involved in controversy as an old picture of her hugging the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has come to light.

Earlier in the tournament, the reigning Australian Open winner experienced a seemingly uncomfortable press conference as an Ukrainian journalist targeted her with constant questions regarding her support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to the media after her second-round win over Iryna Shymanovich, Sabalenka was quizzed by the journalist about her constant support to the Belarusian President.

Fed up with the journalist's questions, Aryna Sabalenka stated that she had no comments for him.

"I have no comments to you, so thank you for your question," she said.

Soon after this incident, the 25-year-old announced her decison to skip the press conference after her third-round win at the French Open.

"I should be able to feel safe when I do interviews with the journalists after my matches. For my own mental health and well-being, I have decided to take myself out of this situation today, and the tournament has supported me in this decision," Sabalenka said.

The 2021 Wimbledon semifinalist however spoke to handpicked group of journalists whose questions were only related to tennis and nothing else.

To make matters worse, an image of Sabalenka hugging the Belarusian President has now gone viral on social media. The encounter which took place in 2018, saw the World No. 2 meet Lukashenko briefly. The screenshot of the original video, which was published in a Norwegian newspaper, has been doing the rounds on the internet of late.

"Here she hugs a putin's ally. now there are (appear) questions about the past of the star," the text on the newspaper read.

Jacopo @Outoftennis Sabalenka hugging Lukashenko on the front page of the biggest Norwegian paper. This is escalating quickly Sabalenka hugging Lukashenko on the front page of the biggest Norwegian paper. This is escalating quickly https://t.co/DeT62AevFP

Lukashenko, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's strongest allies, celebrated compatriot Sabalenka's Australian Open victory and also commented that tennis fans already knew her country despite her playing with a neutral flag.

Aryna Sabalenka to take on former Grand Slam winner Sloane Stephens in French Open 4R

Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns with former US Open winner Sloane Stephens in the fourth round of the tournament. The Belarusian earlier won the season's first Grand Slam by defeating Elena Rybakina in the final in Melbourne.

Stephens, 30, defeated Yulia Putintseva, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, in the third round to set up a clash with the reigning Australian Open winner. The 2018 French Open runner-up has dropped just one set so far.

The duo have met each other three times on the tour, with the American yet to register her first win against the World No. 2. They last locked horns in 2022 at the San Diego Open, where Aryna Sabalenka beat Stephens, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

