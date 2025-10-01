Aryna Sabalenka & boyfriend Georgios turn up the style in matching white outfits, flex their luxury lifestyle as Greece vacation continues

Although she has resumed training, Aryna Sabalenka is still enjoying her vacation in Greece with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis. The couple recently posted a mirror selfie in relaxed outfits, as they continue their stay in Athens.

Sabalenka registered a straight-set win over Amanda Anisimova in the US Open final last month, lifting her fourth Grand Slam singles title. However, she withdrew from the WTA 1000 China Open in Beijing, citing a minor injury. The World No. 1 and Frangulis have been in Greece for a while, regularly giving their followers a peek into their vacation through social media.

On Tuesday, September 30, Brazil-born Frangulis posted a mirror selfie on his Instagram stories. The couple can be seen wearing matching white casuals, with Aryna Sabalenka clicking the photo with her phone.

Screenshot of Frangulis' Instagram story

Sabalenka and Frangulis also met former Greek footballer Giorgios Karagounis a few days ago. The three posed together for a photograph, with Frangulis dubbing the 48-year-old 'a legend.'

Meanwhile, Sabalenka has started training during her vacation, as she is set to return to action at the Wuhan Open, beginning October 6. The Belarusian has made three appearances at the WTA 1000 tournament (2018, 2019, and 2024) and is undefeated. She will also be looking to win her 10th WTA 1000 title.

"Aryna Sabalenka serves more powerfully than some men" - Former World No. 1

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Former Russian player Yevgeny Kafelnikov has showered praise on Aryna Sabalenka, particularly for her powerful serve. He further opined that the Belarusian is way ahead of other top WTA players, such as Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, and Coco Gauff.

Appearing on the '‘First&Red’ YouTube show, Kafelnikov recently said Swiatek dominated the tour for a couple of years because others "allowed" her. He added that Sabalenka changed that narrative with her strong serve, which was even better than some of the ATP players.

"When Sabalenka comes out against Swiatek, it’s a completely different story to what we see happen with Swiatek against other opponents before, where she dictated the style of play, she dictated the power of the shots, and now everything is going the other way. Aryna holds her serve without too much effort. She serves, I’m not afraid to say it, more powerfully than some men,” Kafelnikov said.

The two-time Major winner added:

"Sabalenka is far ahead of everyone. Neither Elena Rybakina, nor Iga Swiatek, nor Amanda Anisimova, nor Coco Gauff can compete with her. She’s surpassed them all."

On Monday, September 29, Aryna Sabalenka became only the 10th WTA player to record 50 consecutive weeks as the World No. 1. She is 2,792 points ahead of second-ranked Swiatek.

