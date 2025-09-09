"Maybe there was a bit of spite" - Andrea Petkovic analyzes Aryna Sabalenka’s Novak Djokovic-esque response to hostile US Open crowd

German player Andrea Petkovic has lauded Aryna Sabalenka's attitude towards the seemingly aggressive US Open crowd, likening it to what Novak Djokovic faced his entire career. Sabalenka won her fourth Major on Saturday, September 6, at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium.

She defeated home hope Amanda Anisimova, who had the majority of the spectators in her corner, 6-3, 7-6(3) in one hour and 34 minutes. Sabalenka became the first WTA player to defend her US Open title since Serena Williams in 2014.

It was a straight-set final, but Anisimova made it difficult for the 27-year-old, breaking her serve four times, while finishing with 22 winners and 29 unforced errors. Sabalenka, on the other hand, hit 13 winners and 15 unforced errors, as she converted five break points.

The World No. 1 had a chance to close out the match at 5-4 in the second set, but the American broke, triggering thunderous cheers from the crowd. Aryna Sabalenka remained calm and eventually won via a tie-breaker.

In her blog 'Finite Jest,' Andrea Petkovic highlighted the way the match ended and praised Sabalenka for not letting the crowd get in her head.

"Apart from a hiccup when serving for the match, it was a nearly perfect tennis performance. Seeing players excel under pressure is my favourite thing to witness in tennis and it annoys me that we sometimes tend to focus on those who succumb to it," Petkovic wrote.

The German suggested that apart from her opponent, Sabalenka was fighting against the crowd, something that Serbian legend Novak Djokovic is known for.

"Aryna did wonderfully and maybe, just maybe, there was a little bit of spite mixed into it, a little bit of: 'You dare to doubt me? I will show you!' And why not? Novak Djokovic has built an entire incredible career on that premise," she added.

Although the season is far from over, Aryna Sabalenka's 56-10 win-loss record this year beats her win percentage in 2023 (80%) and 2024 (79.7%).

Aryna Sabalenka reveals her mindset ahead of 2025 US Open final

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 US Open

Aryna Sabalenka fell short in the title clashes at the 2025 Australian Open, where Madison Keys beat her, and the French Open, where she lost to Coco Gauff. Amanda Anisimova stopped the Belarusian from reaching her first Wimbledon final in July.

Ahead of the US Open final against Anisimova, the Belarusian was confident about her game and thus decided to put extra effort into not letting emotions get the better of her.

“Going into this final, I decided for myself that I’m going to control my emotions. I’m not going to let them take control over me, and it doesn’t matter what happens in the match. If she breaks me back or if she plays incredible tennis, of course, it’s a final, and she’s going to be fighting," she said after the final (via The Guardian).

The 2025 US Open was Sabalenka's fourth title of the season. She won the WTA 500 Brisbane International and 1000-level tournaments in Miami and Madrid.

