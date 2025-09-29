Tennis News Today: Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz picks up her tennis racket; Aryna Sabalenka's off-court escapades continue with boyfriend Georgios on Greece vacation

Former players Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz, was recently seen playing tennis on an indoor hard court. Aryna Sabalenka is spending quality time with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, in Greece, where the couple ran into former footballer Giorgios Karagounis.Russian former player Yevgeny Kafelnikov has opined that Novak Djokovic can no longer compete with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, especially in Grand Slam tournaments. Meanwhile, Jelena Ostapenko's doubles partner, Hsieh Su-wei, not shaking her compatriot's hand at the net left fans guessing. Coco Gauff accepts new nickname in China, says it's her boyfriend's favorite animal.Let's look at the top stories of the day:#1. Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz tries tennisLeading Team World for the first time at the Laver Cup earlier this month, Andre Agassi emerged victorious over Team Europe. This could be one of the reasons that Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz, picked up a racket and practiced on an indoor hard court recently. She attended the competition in San Francisco, California, along with her boyfriend, Parker Aquino.Agassi and Graf married in October 2001 and decided not to force their kids, Jaden and Jaz, to take up tennis professionally. Jaz has shown her inclination towards dancing, horseback riding, snowboarding, and other outdoor activities.On Sunday, September 28, the 21-year-old uploaded a couple of videos on her Instagram stories, where she was seen practicing ground strokes.#2. Aryna Sabalenka enjoys holiday in Greece, meets former footballerA minor injury forced Aryna Sabalenka to withdraw from the ongoing China Open, a WTA 1000 tournament. The World No. 1 won her fourth Grand Slam title at the US Open earlier this month, and she has been in Greece to relax with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis.An entrepreneur who founded Oakberry in 2016, Frangulis has shared glimpses of their trip on his Instagram stories.A screenshot of Frangulis' Instagram storyThe couple also ran into legendary Greek footballer Georgios Karagounis, who played for clubs such as Benfica, Inter Milan, and Fulham, among others. Frangulis and Sabalenka posed for a photograph with Karagounis.&quot;@karagounis_giorgios file mou! You are a legend,&quot; Frangulis wrote.A screenshot of Frangulis' Instagram storyAryna Sabalenka also resumed training, as she eyes a return at the WTA 1000 Wuhan Open.#3. &quot;Novak is physically worn out&quot; - Former World No. 12025 US Open - Day 13 - Source: GettyRussian former player Yevgeny Kafelnikov believes Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, and any other player, for that matter, cannot challenge Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner for the next few years.Alcaraz and Sinner have equally divided the last eight Majors. While Djokovic reached all four Grand Slam semifinals this year, he lost to one of the top two players (withdrew in Melbourne due to injury).Speaking to The Tennis Gazette recently, Kafelnikov said:“Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will rule for a very long time, because at the moment, nobody can compete with them. Neither Alexander Zverev nor Novak Djokovic. Unfortunately, Novak is physically worn out, and he knows it.&quot;&quot;And when playing at Grand Slams, with best-of-three sets, it is very difficult for him to compete with young guys, Sinner and Alcaraz, who are at the peak of their powers. I’m afraid that we will see this dominance for the next five years,&quot; he added.#4. Jelena Ostapenko's doubles partner refuses to shake hands with compatriot at China Open, fans speculateJelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan defeated China's Jiang Xinyu and Taiwanese Chan Hao-ching 5-7, 6-4, 11-9 in the Round of 32 at the China Open on Saturday.While Ostapenko greeted both her opponents at the net, Su-wei only shook Jiang's hand and ignored her compatriot Hao-ching.Some fans claimed that Su-wei was upset with the Chinese Taipei Tennis Association (CTTA) favoring the Chan sisters. On the other hand, a few fans pointed out that Hao-ching's sister, Chan Yung-jan, ditched Su-wei's brother, Hsieh Cheng-peng, at the 2017 Summer Universiade to team up with Martina Hingis at the US Open.#5. &quot;My boyfriend's favorite animal&quot; - Coco Gauff on receiving nickname from fans in ChinaCoco Gauff returned to action at the China Open after her fourth-round loss to Naomi Osaka at the 2025 US Open. The American defeated Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Sunday, September 28.At her post-match press conference, Gauff revealed that a fan called her 'the wolf.' Although she could not figure out the reason, the two-time Major winner revealed that wolf was her boyfriend Jalen Sera's favorite animal.&quot;There was a fan, his name is Hans (phonetic). He told me I'm the wolf. I need to ask him why he chose that. I don't see myself as a wolf. I feel like a wolf is a little bit more serious. Maybe I'm like that on the court. Wolves are pretty animals. It's my boyfriend's favorite animal, I'm pretty sure. I'll take it,&quot; Gauff said.The 21-year-old, who is defending her title in Beijing, will face Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, September 30.