A day after turning 25, Aryna Sabalenka attributed her win at the Madrid Open on Saturday to the birthday cake she received from the organisers. The reigning Australian Open champion downed top seed Iga Swiatek in three sets to win her second Madrid title.

On Friday, Sabalenka and men's World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz celebrated their birthdays. It was quickly noticed that the 20-year-old Spaniard received a much bigger, tiered cake, while Sabalenka received a smaller one. That attracted criticism from fellow players Victoria Azarenka and Bianca Andreescu.

Meanwhile, on the court on Saturday, Sabalenka notched up her first claycourt win over Swiatek in four attempts, only a fortnight after losing the Stuttgart final. The Belarusian grabbed the opener before the World No. 1 restored parity. Sabalenka then saw three championship points come and go before serving out for victory.

In her on-court interview, Sabaleka cheekily lauded the tournament organisers for the birthday cake for her victory:

"I think it's all because of yesterday's cake. It was too good."

Coming to more serious matters, the 25-year-old thanked Swiatek for pushing her to the limit and reckons they will cross swords again this season:

"It's always tough battles against each other. You always push me to the limit. I hope we're going to keep playing many more times this season."

With the win, Sabalenka improved to 3-5 in her head-to-head with Swiatek as she improved to a tour-leading 29-4 this season.

How did the Iga Swiatek-Aryna Sabalenka match pan out?

Aryna Sabalenka beat Iga Swiatek on Sunday.

In only the third 1-2 WTA 1000 title match in four decades, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka served up a spectacle befitting of the occasion.

It was the Belarusian who drew first blood, breaking for 5-3 before converting her first set point with an ace. Swiatek made a strong start to the second set, streaking ahead 3-3 only to drop the next three games. The Pole, though, reeled off three games to restore parity.

In the decider, it was Sabalenka's turn to blink at 3-0 up as Swiatek was back on serve. However, after another break of the Pole's serve, Sabalenka served for the match. Having squandered three championship points, the Belarusian made good on her fourth, having blasted 32 winners to Swiatek's 17.

Interestingly, Aryna Sabalenka's first Madrid title two years ago had also come at the expense of a reigning World No. 1 - the now-retired Ashleigh Barty. With her second win, the Belarusian is almost 1600 points ahead of No. 7 Elena Rybakina and around 1900 behind Swiatek in the race for the year-end WTA No. 1.

