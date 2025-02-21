Aryna Sabalenka affectionately kisses boyfriend Georgios as she reveals one expensive thing he does for her

Aryna Sabalenka opened up about her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, gifting her jewelry in her latest update. The Belarusian athlete is currently gearing up for the upcoming tournaments of the season.

Sabalenka recently competed at the Dubai Tennis Championship, where she couldn't advance further than the second round. She was bested by Clara Tauson, 6-3, 6-2. Before this, she competed at the Qatar Open, where she faced a heartbreaking exit in the very first round against Ekaterina Alexandrova, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(7).

Amid these tournaments, Sabalenka conducted a Q&A session on Instagram for her fans, during which one of them asked her about her jewelry. Answering the question, she added a picture of her giving an adorable kiss on her boyfriend's forehead and crediting him for the gifts. She said:

"Thanks to this man @georgiosfrangulis ❤️❤️❤️ We should ask him," wrote Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka’s Instagram story

Along with this, she received several other questions from her fans about several things, including if she liked reading books. Answering this, the player said:

"So embarrassed to say that... But i get tired after few pages, but sometimes maybe ones in few years I start reading a lot but enthusiasm quickly fades."

sabalenka’s Instagrams story

In another story, one of her fans asked her about a piece of life advice she could give to someone. Giving an intellectual reply, she wrote:

"Just be truly honest to yourself. Focus on your path, never compare yourself to others.."

Sabalenka’s Instagram story

Aryna Sabalenka opened up about the greatest love of her life, and it is not her boyfriend

Aryna Sabalenka was recently featured on the cover page of Flaunt Magazine and also sat for an interview with them, reflecting on her personal and professional life. In this conversation, she was asked about the 'greatest love' of her life, and the Belarusian player chose tennis over her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis. She jokingly added a disclaimer, saying,

"Don't tell my boyfriend."

She was also asked about her competitive nature, while answering the question she admitted to being aggressive in some ways on the court.

"I'm so competitive... I am, I mean, aggressive in some ways on the court. It’s quite crazy. You have to be 100% armed, which is really tough to handle, being like that throughout the whole day," Aryna Sabalenka said.

She added:

"When I’m not training, I’m just trying to do things which bring me joy. Sometimes, it’s even a simple thing like going for a good coffee in a good cafe. You just enjoy the place, and you sit there having a coffee, scrolling Instagram, doing something completely stupid. Being off. It’s important."

Aryna Sabalenka went on a night out in Qatar with her boyfriend, Frangulis, and her sister. She shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle.

