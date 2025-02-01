"Don’t tell my boyfriend" - Aryna Sabalenka snubs boyfriend Georgios as she reveals her 'greatest love in life'

Aryna Sabalenka has revealed the greatest love of her life, and it's not her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis. The World No. 1 humorously acknowledged snubbing her boyfriend as she explained what held the top spot over him.

Sabalenka was recently in action at the 2025 Australian Open, where she was aiming to clinch her third consecutive title. Although the Belarusian made an impressive run to the final, she fell short against Madison Keys, suffering a 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 loss in the title clash. The World No. 1's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis supported her throughout her campaign at the Melbourne Slam, but he still hasn't dethroned her ultimate passion.

Aryna Sabalenka recently cut a glamorous figure on the cover of Flaunt magazine, striking poses in stunning couture looks. In the accompanying interview, the 26-year-old was asked to name her "greatest love in life," and she quickly declared it was tennis, joking that her boyfriend shouldn't find out.

Trending

"Don’t tell my boyfriend," Sabalenka said.

The World No. 1 explained that her love for tennis stemmed from her fierce competitiveness, which manifested in her "crazy" aggressiveness on the court. However, Sabalenka acknowledged that it was difficult to maintain that mindset all the time, so she prioritized making time for activities that brought her joy when she wasn't training.

"I’m so competitive. I am, I mean, aggressive in some ways on the court. It’s quite crazy. You have to be 100% armed, which is really tough to handle, being like that throughout the whole day," she said.

"When I’m not training, I’m just trying to do things which bring me joy. Sometimes, it’s even a simple thing like going for a good coffee in a good cafe. You just enjoy the place, and you sit there having a coffee, scrolling Instagram, doing something completely stupid. Being off. It’s important," she added.

Aryna Sabalenka unwinds with serene beachside escape with boyfriend Georgios Frangulis after Australian Open heartbreak

Aryna Sabalenka with her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis - Source: Getty

Following her devastating exit from the 2025 Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka took a well-deserved break by escaping to the beach with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis. The World No. 1 shared a glimpse of their relaxing getaway on social media, showing off their collection of shells in endearing polaroids.

"Ideal rest day 💞🏝️👙🍦," Aryna Sabalenka captioned her Instagram post.

During her campaign at the Melbourne Slam, Sabalenka revealed the sentimental reason behind her habit of taking Polaroid pictures. The 26-year-old disclosed that she and Frangulis made it a tradition to capture all their favorite memories of the year and compile them in a collage to hang at home.

Aryna Sabalenka will aim to be refreshed for her return to the tour at the 2025 Qatar Open, scheduled to commence on February 9. The Belarusian will feature in a star-studded lineup alongside Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Elena Rybakina at the WTA 1000 event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback