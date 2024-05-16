"Aryna Sabalenka does not have a customized dress?", "Instant headache" - Fans react to Nike's women's kits for French Open 2024

Nike's 2024 French Open kits for women's tennis players sponsored by the brand have surfaced. The American sportswear giant's list of ambassadors in women's tennis includes WTA World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. However, most tennis fans have not taken very kindly to the designs.

The images of the kits that have surfaced on social media suggest that Nike has designed both dresses and separates. One of the strappy, racer back, skater dresses features a red and white spotted design, while the other one features a similar design but in two shades of gray.

There is more variety as far as the separates go though. One of the three designs sports a light gray (top) and dark blue (skirt) combination. Another one features a black (top) and dark blue (skirt) combination, while the third one has an all-peach look.

Expand Tweet

One set of fans poked fun at Nike for the designs.

"Hey, Siri. Make me a tennis kit that's boring and busy at the same time," wrote one fan.

"Security camera footage of Nike tennis designers:," commented another fan, followed by a hilarious GIF.

Expand Tweet

"From the 2019 collection to this…," bemoaned another fan.

Another set of fans expressed displeasure at certain aspects of the designs. One among this set seemed particularly disappointed that no custom-made kit has been announced yet for Sabalenka.

"What?! Aryna Sabalenka does not have a customized dress? Disappointing . Regardless, she looks great in the kit," one fan wrote.

"I like the separates but the dresses give me instant headeache," another fan commented.

"I don't hate the cut but the extra straps are kind of weird. they need to work on their prints and patterns," chimed in another fan.

Aryna Sabalenka sported a custom red Nike kit at the 2024 Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka posing with the 2024 Australian Open trophy

While there has been no official confirmation yet regarding Sabalenka's look at this year's French Open, in all likelihood, the Belarusian will be wearing a custom-made kit at Roland Garros based on her last two Grand Slam outings.

At the Australian Open earlier this year, where Sabalenka marked her second Grand Slam triumph, she wore a red dress. The Belarusian paired it with a matching pair of shoes. All other Nike-sponsored women's players at the event wore pastel-themed kits. Sabalenka also wore a custom-made pink dress at the 2023 US Open, where she finished as the runner-up.

On the tennis front, the WTA World No. 2 is on the brink of reaching the final of yet another prestigious tournament. She is set to face Danielle Collins in the semifinal of the WTA 1000 Italian Open on Thursday, May 16. If she seals her progress to the final, she will meet either Coco Gauff or Iga Swiatek in the title decider.