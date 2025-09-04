Aryna Sabalenka delights Sebastian Korda's sister Nelly Korda with 'best gift ever' amid US Open campaign

Aryna Sabalenka gave a sweet gift to Sebastian Korda's sister, Nelly Korda, amid her ongoing US Open campaign. The latter has reacted to Sabalenka's gesture, making her feelings known about the gift.

Sabalenka is competing at the US Open and was last seen competing in the quarterfinal round against Marketa Vondrousova on September 3, 2025. The Belarusian advanced to the semifinals, as her opponent had to walk over from the match, citing a knee injury. Following this, the World No. 1 is scheduled to lock horns with Jessica Pegula in the semifinal round on September 5.

Amid her ongoing campaign, Sabalenka was seen trying the Shark CryoGlow mask with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, which captured the attention of the LPGA golfer Nelly Korda. The latter left a comment on the Belarusian's skincare post, stating she needed that.

Shortly after her comment, Sabalenka gifted her the mask, and Korda shared a glimpse of her using it on her Instagram story. Making her feelings known about the gift, she wrote:

"Best. Gift. Ever.🤣😂 Thank you @arynasabalenka!🫶🏻"

Nelly Korda's Instagram story/@nellykorda

The Belarusian player penned a heartwarming note for her quarterfinal opponent, Vondrousova, expressing her sadness over how her game was marred by the injury.

Aryna Sabalenka opens up about one of the worst aspects of being a tennis player

After losing to Amanda Anisimova in the semifinal round of the Wimbledon Championships, Aryna Sabalenka sat for a conversation with Tennis Gazette, where she discussed several things about her life, along with what she thought the worst aspect of being a professional tennis player was.

Sabalenka stated that the most annoying part of being an athlete was that they could only enjoy life if they were performing well on the court. Talking about this, she said:

"I think it’s important to go and have fun and enjoy life. But it’s so fu****g annoying about being an athlete, honestly. All your life depends on your result. You win and you are the happiest person that you can be. You just enjoy, life feels so good. But when you lose it’s just tough to enjoy."

Aryna Sabalenka opened her 2025 season with a bang, as she claimed the Brisbane International trophy after getting the better of Polina Kudermetova in the final round. Along with this victory, the world No. 1 has also won two other titles this year so far, including the Miami Open and the Madrid Open.

