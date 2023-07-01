World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka recently revealed how being barred from competing at Wimbledon last year affected her mentally.

Sabalenka stated in a press conference following her 2023 French Open semifinal exit that her UK visa had been approved, allowing her to take part in the grass-court Major this year after not being eligible to play in 2022 due to her Belarusian nationality.

Aryna Sabalenka, who is aiming for her first grass-court Major and her second Grand Slam title overall, spoke at a press conference prior to the start of her campaign at SW19. She expressed her delight at returning to the tournament, saying she had really missed it.

"Yeah, I'm super emotional right now. I'm super happy to be back. I really miss this place. When I got here first time, I was just like enjoying. I couldn't believe that I'm here. So just super happy to be here," Sabalenka said.

When asked how she coped with not being able to play in Wimbledon last year, the Belarusian said she didn't watch the tournament much because it made her cry every time it was on television.

"Yeah, I was at home having a little vacation, then practicing. But, no, I didn't watch Wimbledon a lot. I felt so bad and I just couldn't watch it. Every time if Wimbledon would be on TV, I would cry, so, I decided just to stay away from Wimbledon last year (smiling)," Aryna Sabalenka said.

"I don't have any kind of expectations" - Aryna Sabalenka on her chances at Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka pictured at The Championships - Wimbledon 2023.

Aryna Sabalenka then weighed in on her chances of winning the title at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, saying she has no expectations and simply wants to play her best tennis every time she steps onto the court.

"I'm feeling good. I don't have any kind of expectations. The only one expectation I have is just to bring my best tennis every time I'm on the court. Yeah, hopefully I'll do it (smiling)," she said.

The Belarusian then discussed her exit from the 2023 French Open semifinal, stating that she was disappointed with the loss at first. However, after taking a few days off, she began her preparation for the grass season.

"Yeah, that was really tough, tough end of the tournament. I was really disappointed with that loss. But then we spoke with my team. It was a good lesson for me. I just had few days off, and then start my preparation for the grass season," the Belaruisan said.

Poll : 0 votes