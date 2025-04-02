  • home icon
Aryna Sabalenka extends Miami victory celebrations with boyfriend Georgios: From giant tennis cake to people erupting in applause

By Geoff Poundes
Modified Apr 02, 2025 09:33 GMT
Aryna Sabalenla & Giorgios Frangulis WTA Finals 2024 - Final Day - Source: Getty

Three-time Major winner Aryna Sabalenka celebrated her Miami Open victory with a lavish dinner at Miami's Casadonna restaurant. The Belarusian dominated the tournament from start to finish, without losing a set and only dropped 30 games across six matches. It was the World No. 1's first Miami Open win, but it will unlikely be her last.

Sabalenka is no stranger to Casadonna. She attended the restaurant's glitzy opening ceremony in 2023, where she rubbed shoulders with fellow tennis greats Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki and celebrity icons like Victoria and David Beckham.

Sabalenka and her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, shared their night out in Miami on their Instagram stories, showing images of elaborate table decorations and a large tennis cake. She captioned her pictures with thanks to the restaurant owners, David and Isabel Grutman:

"Love you. You guys are insane."
Aryna Sabalenka Instagram/@arynasabalenka

Sabalenka has often talked about the famous Italian restaurant. In 2024, she was asked by tennis.com what she liked about the city, and she couldn't resist plugging her favorite haunt:

“Miami is so chill, so relaxed. Everyone is enjoying life. Definitely go to Casadonna. Miami pizza is incredible," she said.

Aryna Sabalenka's dominance in Miami bodes well for the rest of her season

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 12 - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka has had an up-and-down start to 2025 by her exalted standards. She started by winning the Brisbane International but then suffered a disappointing loss in the final of the Australian Open to American Madison Keys. It was a match she was expected to win. Early exits in Qatar and Dubai suggested a drop in form for the 26-year-old.

Sabalenka roared back at Indian Wells, dropping just 21 games en route to the final, including her revenge over Australian Open nemesis Madison Keys in the semifinal, beating Keys emphatically, 6-0, 6-1. She came unstuck again in the final, beaten in three sets by teenage prodigy Mirra Andreeva.

After the Keys match, Sabalenka told the post-match press conference that she was still hungry for wins, as reported by tennis.com:

“I was hungry… That Australian Open match was really heart(breaking) for me, and I really needed some time to recover after that. I was really focused, so I was just really hungry to get this win against Madison.”

Sabalenka took that hunger into the Miami Open tournament. Her outstanding performances in Florida suggested that she's ready for the European swing, and the women's game has a formidable player again at its helm.

