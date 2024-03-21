Tennis News Today: Aryna Sabalenka practices at Miami Open following news of ex-boyfriend's death, Serena Williams attends sister Venus' Miami Open 1R match

Aryna Sabalenka resumed her training ahead of her 2024 Miami Open campaign following news of her ex-boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov's death while Serena Williams, along with her daughter Olympia, was spotted in the stands cheering for sister Venus during her Miami opener.

Meanwhile, Paula Badosa avoided discussion about the sad demise of close friend Aryna Sabalenka's ex-boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov. Rafael Nadal was spotted training on the clay courts ahead of his 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters campaign.

Also, Caroline Wozniacki opened up about Somina Halep receiving a wildcard for the 2024 Miami Open following the latter's doping ban.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis headlines:

Aryna Sabalenka hits practice court at 2024 Miami Open following the news of ex-boyfriend's death

Aryna Sabalenka was seen practicing on the courts in preparation for the 2024 Miami Open, following reports of her ex-boyfriend and former ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov's death on March 18.

Koltsov, passed away at 42, with authorities determining his death as an "apparent suicide" after responding to a call about a man jumping from the balcony of the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort in Miami.

Despite the tragic circumstances, Sabalenka remained focused on her campaign, donning all-black attire as she practiced alongside her coaching team. The Belarusian is seeded second in the tournament and received a bye into the second round where she will face her close friend Paula Badosa.

Watch the videos below:

Serena Williams cheers sister Venus on during American's 1R match at the Miami Open

Serena Williams, accompanied by her daughter Olympia, was seen at the Miami Open, enthusiastically supporting her sister Venus during her first-round match against Diana Shnaider.

"That look at the end 😊 @serenawilliams is in the house 👋 #MiamiOpen," WTA wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Venus, who was granted a wildcard for the tournament, went on to lose the match 6-3, 6-3.

Paula Badosa declines to comment on the tragic loss of close friend Aryna Sabalenka's ex-boyfriend

Paula Badosa has chosen not to disclose any specifics of her discussion with Aryna Sabalenka following the unfortunate death of the latter's ex-boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov, in Miami.

Badosa defeated former World No. 1 Simona Halep 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the second round at the 2024 Miami Open, where she will face Sabalenka.

In her post-match press conference, Badosa mentioned having a supportive conversation with Sabalenka about the situation but refrained from sharing further details.

"I don't want to talk about it. But of course, she is one of my best friends. Yesterday, I spoke with her a lot of time. This morning the same. So I know what she's going through. I know the entire situation. That for me is a little bit shocking also to go through that because at the end she's my best friend and I don't want her to suffer," Badosa said.

"It's a very tough situation. At the same point playing against her, it's also uncomfortable. Yeah, but I don't really want to talk about it because I said I'm not going to talk about it. She's my best friend and I promised that. I'm going to stay like this. Sorry," she added.

Rafael Nadal seen practicing on clay court ahead of 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters campaign

Rafael Nadal has returned to his favored clay court as he gears up for the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Nadal, who hasn’t competed since the Brisbane International in January 2024, posted a video on Instagram on March 19, showcasing his formidable backhand and forehand strokes on the clay court.

Caroline Wozniacki discusses Simona Halep's Miami Open comeback after doping ban

Caroline Wozniacki has voiced concerns about doping offenders receiving wild cards at tournaments, referencing Simona Halep's return at the 2024 Miami Open. Halep received a wildcard for the WTA 1000 tournament after her four-year doping ban was reduced to nine months after a successful CAS appeal.

Despite her friendly relationship with Halep, Wozniacki emphasized her stance against doping while highlighting the importance of fair play in the sport.

"Well, first of all, I've always liked Simona. We've always had a good relationship. I've been very outspoken in the past how I feel about doping and all of that," she said in her post-match press conference.

"I think my view on doping is the same. I have always wanted a clean sport, fair for everybody. I think it's definitely still my opinion," she added.

Wozniacki stated that her comments weren’t solely about Halep, but stressed that deliberate dopers shouldn’t receive wildcards at prestigious tournaments.

"Again, this is not directly at Simona, but if someone purposely cheats, if someone has tested positive for doping... I understand why a tournament wants a big star in the tournament, but it's my personal belief, and it's not a knock on anyone, but it's my personal belief that I don't think people should be awarded wild cards afterwards," Caroline Wozniacki said.

"If you want to come back, and it's been a mistake, I understand, you should work your way up from the bottom. That's my personal opinion upon things," she added.

Halep's comeback run ended in disappointment as she lost in the first round to Paula Badosa 6-1, 4-6, 3-6. Caroline Wozniacki, meanwhile, won her first round against Clara Burel 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the second where she will face 32nd seed Anhelina Kalinina.

