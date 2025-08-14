Aryna Sabalenka gets honest about her 'weakness' as she reveals her favorite cheat meals amid Cincinnati Open campaign

Aryna Sabalenka opened up about her weakness when it comes to cheat meals in her latest interview. The Belarusian player is currently competing at the Cincinnati Open.

Ad

Sabalenka was last seen in action in the third round of the Cincinnati Open on August 13, 2025, against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. The Belarusian dashed the hopes of her opponent to lift the Cincinnati trophy by claiming an impressive 6-1, 7-5 win. With this win, she qualified for the quarter-final round, where she will be locking horns with Elena Rybakina on August 15.

Shortly after her third-round win, the 27-year-old sat for a conversation with the Tennis Channel, where she fielded questions surrounding various aspects of her life, including cheat meals. She opened up about her favorite cheat meals and revealed that hamburgers are her weakness when it comes to cheating on her diet. (2:46 onwards)

Ad

Trending

"Some of my cheat meals is like it's full on, you know, it's hamburgers, it can be pizza, it can be gummies, it can be a lot of different things in one day because you know like if it's a cheat meal you got to go full, you know, but hamburgers that's that's my weakness, like cheesy and soft and a really good meat and and hot and the the bun is still, you know, uh still I don't know how to say like, yeah, yeah, melting melting with the cheese and stuff," said Aryna Sabalenka.

Ad

Ad

Sabalenka was recently seen in a terrific clash against Emma Raducanu in the third round of the Cincinnati Open.

Aryna Sabalenka made her feelings known about her match against Emma Raducanu at the Cincinnati Open

The third-round clash between Emma Raducanu and Aryna Sabalenka was one of the most nail-biting yet exciting matches, as both the contenders delivered a head-to-head performance until the Belarusian dominated the third round and claimed a 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(5) win against the Brit.

Ad

The World No. 1 faced strong competition against Raducanu, and talking about it in her post-match interview, she revealed that the clash made her realize she was getting old. Opening up about competing in the demanding situation, she said: (1:42 onwards)

"The whole time I've been thinking this is what they call aging. I was like, 'This is how it feels to be old.' I looked at Emma and she was pumped and ready to play the next point and I was still trying to recover my breath. I was like, 'What's going on?' I couldn't believe I'm getting old. I looked at Jason (fitness coach), didn't say anything, but we need to do something because I'm getting old," said Aryna Sabalenka.

Ad

She added:

"I was just trying to control my breath. I was just trying to do those slow exhales, just make sure I can breathe normal."

Outside of her tennis shenanigans, Aryna Sabalenka recently penned a heartfelt message for her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, as he heads home amid the ongoing Cincinnati Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More