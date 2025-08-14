Aryna Sabalenka gets honest about her 'weakness' as she reveals her favorite cheat meals amid Cincinnati Open campaign

Aryna Sabalenka opened up about her weakness when it comes to cheat meals in her latest interview. The Belarusian player is currently competing at the Cincinnati Open.
Sabalenka was last seen in action in the third round of the Cincinnati Open on August 13, 2025, against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. The Belarusian dashed the hopes of her opponent to lift the Cincinnati trophy by claiming an impressive 6-1, 7-5 win. With this win, she qualified for the quarter-final round, where she will be locking horns with Elena Rybakina on August 15.
Shortly after her third-round win, the 27-year-old sat for a conversation with the Tennis Channel, where she fielded questions surrounding various aspects of her life, including cheat meals. She opened up about her favorite cheat meals and revealed that hamburgers are her weakness when it comes to cheating on her diet. (2:46 onwards)
"Some of my cheat meals is like it's full on, you know, it's hamburgers, it can be pizza, it can be gummies, it can be a lot of different things in one day because you know like if it's a cheat meal you got to go full, you know, but hamburgers that's that's my weakness, like cheesy and soft and a really good meat and and hot and the the bun is still, you know, uh still I don't know how to say like, yeah, yeah, melting melting with the cheese and stuff," said Aryna Sabalenka.
Aryna Sabalenka made her feelings known about her match against Emma Raducanu at the Cincinnati Open
The third-round clash between Emma Raducanu and Aryna Sabalenka was one of the most nail-biting yet exciting matches, as both the contenders delivered a head-to-head performance until the Belarusian dominated the third round and claimed a 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(5) win against the Brit.
The World No. 1 faced strong competition against Raducanu, and talking about it in her post-match interview, she revealed that the clash made her realize she was getting old. Opening up about competing in the demanding situation, she said: (1:42 onwards)
"The whole time I've been thinking this is what they call aging. I was like, 'This is how it feels to be old.' I looked at Emma and she was pumped and ready to play the next point and I was still trying to recover my breath. I was like, 'What's going on?' I couldn't believe I'm getting old. I looked at Jason (fitness coach), didn't say anything, but we need to do something because I'm getting old," said Aryna Sabalenka.
She added:
"I was just trying to control my breath. I was just trying to do those slow exhales, just make sure I can breathe normal."
