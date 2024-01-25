Aryna Sabalenka gifts signed Australian Open towels to Jelena Dokic for charity against domestic violence in noble gesture after Coco Gauff win

In an act of compassion, Aryna Sabalenka gifted her signed Australian Open 2024 towels to former player Jelena Dokic, to be auctioned off for domestic violence charity.

On Thursday, January 25, Sabalenka got the better of Coco Gauff 7-6 (2), 6-4 to book her spot in the Australian Open final. Following her win, the World No. 2 was interviewed by former World No. 4 Dokic on the court.

Dokic interviewed Sabalenka after her quarterfinal win as well. At the time, she hilariously asked the defending champion to gift her one of the towels she slid into her bag after the match, to which she promptly obliged.

After the semifinal, she reminded Aryna Sabalenka of her kind gesture and asked her for another towel.

“I don’t think you would usually see this question coming. After you won your last match, I asked you… You gave me a towel, they are precious; everyone wants one. And I said, ‘You’re winning so much, you probably have about 20 in your hotel room. So you can give me one,’ which you were so kind enough to give me – I’ll take another one by the way,” Jelena Dokic said during the on-court interview.

The 40-year-old then asked Aryna Sabalenka to sign the towels, revealing that she would be donating it to charity for kids and women affected by domestic violence.

Jelena Dokic has been vocal about being a victim of domestic abuse herself. The former Australian player said that she was physically tormented by her father, who was also her tennis coach, after her defeats.

“But what I want to get you to do if you’re okay with it, can you sign it? Because then we will auction it off for kids and women affected by domestic violence. Is that okay?,” Jelena Dokic asked Aryna Sabalenka.

The 2023 Australian Open champion happily obliged and pulled out another towel from her bag.

“That’s why we love you. You are such a fierce competitor on the court and I don’t think that people know just how kind and compassionate and giving you are. Because as soon as I said it, you said ‘I’ll give you another one.’ So thank you for what you do for women’s sport as well,” a delighted Dokic said.

Aryna Sabalenka vies for her second Grand Slam title at Australian Open 2024

Sabalenka was the 2023 Australian Open champion

Aryna Sabalenka avenged her 2023 US Open final defeat against Coco Gauff to advance to her second straight Australian Open final.

The defending champion previously bested Ella Seibel, Brenda Fruhvirtova, Lesia Tsurenko, Amanda Anisimova and Barbora Krejcikova. It is worth noting that Sabalenka hasn’t lost a set throughout her campaign so far.

The Belarusian will now look to replicate her compatriot Victoria Azarenka’s success at the Australian Open (2012, 2013 winner), as she chases her second consecutive title in Melbourne.

She will face either China’s Zheng Qinwen or Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska in Saturday’s final.