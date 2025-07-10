  • home icon
  • "Aryna Sabalenka is gonna have me in tears" - Fans in shock as Belarusian nonchalantly relaxes ahead of crucial Wimbledon SF vs Amanda Anisimova

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Published Jul 10, 2025 11:57 GMT
Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova
Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova; All sources - Getty

Aryna Sabalenka's lighthearted dancing video in her hotel room left fans in shock ahead of the semifinal match-up against Amanda Anisimova. Sabalenka has been laser-focused on her third attempt to claim a Grand Slam title this year after narrow losses at the Australian Open and French Open.

Aryna Sabalenka, who made waves with title wins at the Australian Open and US Open in 2024, is ranked on top in the WTA rankings. In pursuit of a fourth major title, the Belarusian executed strong performances at the Australian Open and the French Open this year, but succumbed to Madison Keys and Coco Gauff in closely contested matches.

In Wimbledon, she advanced to the semifinals after defeating formidable players like Emma Raducanu, Elise Mertens, and Laura Siegemund. Ahead of her head-on with Anisimova, Aryna Sabalenka made headlines with her cheerful dance on TikTok, leaving fans shocked at her laid-back mindset ahead of such a vital Wimbledon semifinal match-up.

Here's the video:

A X user wondered how Sabalenka was dancing when she might have her fans in tears the next day.

"she's having the time of her life while shes gonna have me in tears tomorrow"
Another fan suggested that Sabalenka should work on her return rather than dancing.

"You gotta go to work and put in work on that return"
Fan comment in Aryna&#039;s video; TikTok - @https://www.tiktok.com/@aryna.sabalenka/video/7525164860833795333
An X user pleaded with Sabalenka to win because they placed a bet on the Belarusian.

"Please win, I bet on you for tomorrow"
Fan comment on Aryna&#039;s video; TikTok - @aryna.sabalenka
Here are some other reactions:

"Jobless woman, go win a final or something," a fan commented.
"Why does my happiness depend on this woman," a fan tweeted.
"ARYNA ARE YOU GOING TO DO THE WORK TOMORROW??? PROMETA!!!" tweeted a fan.

Aryna Sabalenka once revealed how her Wimbledon almost ended after losing to Laura Siegemund in the first set

Sabalenka at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - (Source: Getty)
Sabalenka at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Three-time Grand Slam champion Laura Siegemund posed tough competition to Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals, winning the first set and leaving the reigning US Open champion with fewer hopes to win the round. Speaking of that, the 27-year-old revealed how she thought she was done for, ready to book her tickets back home.

"I need some time to cool down and recover. She pushed me so much. After the first set, I was looking at my box like, ‘Guys, book the tickets. We’re about to leave this beautiful city."

Sabalenka and her former doubles partner, Elise Mertens, won the US Open in 2019 and the Australian Open in 2021.

