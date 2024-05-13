"Aryna Sabalenka is hall of famer already... Iga Swiatek's on her way to becoming one of the best players of all time": Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick was full of praise for Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek recently. Swiatek and Sabalenka, who have firmly established themselves as the top two women's tennis players in the world, contested the Madrid Open final for the second year in a row on Saturday, May 4.

While the Belarusian lifted the prestigious WTA 1000 trophy last year, this time around, it was the Pole's turn to taste glory in the Spanish capital.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Served With Andy Roddick podcast, Andy Roddick opined that Sabalenka, given her accomplishments so far in tennis, should already be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, to which he himself was inducted in 2017.

"Sabalenka now is someone who has won two Slams, has been No. 1 in the world, has a bunch of WTA 1000s. She's a hall of famer already. She just is. My dumb a** is in, she's in, simply," Roddick said.

Roddick proceeded to assess Swiatek, who won her 20th career title in Madrid, claiming that the Pole was well "on her way to becoming one of the best players of all time".

"Swiatek, four Majors, nine WTA 1000 titles already, 20 total titles. You could chop her resume into a third and I think she would still have it. 100, some odd weeks at No. 1 since Ash Barty retired and handed the No. 1 ranking over to her. Swiatek is on her way to becoming one of the best players of all time," Roddick added.

Both Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are going strong at the 2024 Italian Open

Iga Swiatek (L) and Aryna Sabalenka (R) during the 2024 Madrid Open women's singles trophy presentation ceremony

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek have both maintained their rich vein of form at the Italian Open.

The two-time reigning Australian Open champion stared at a shock elimination in her first match this year at the WTA 1000 event against Katie Volynets. However, she recovered from a 4-6 first-set loss and progressed after taking the next two sets 6-3, 6-2.

In her next match, Sabalenka made light work of Dayana Yastremska. The Belarusian is slated to face former WTA World No. 3 Elina Svitolina in the fourth round, in what should be a gripping contest.

Iga Swiatek is yet to drop a set at this year's Italian Open. The Pole breezed into the fourth round after registering straightforward wins over Bernarda Pera and Yulia Putintseva. The two-time Italian Open champion is set to take on former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber next.