Reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka is not reading too much into her imminent ascendance to No. 1 in the WTA rankings.

Sabalenka, 25, became assured of becoming the newest World No. 1 after defending champion and current No. 1 Iga Swiatek crashed out in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open. The Belarusian only needed to match Swiatek's result this fortnight to usurp the Pole from the top.

Sabalenka has done more than that, beating Qinwen Zheng in straight sets in the quarterfinals on Wednesday to reach her third straight US Open semifinal. Having won her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open this year, the Belarusian has reached at least the last four at a fifth straight Major.

At her press conference after beating Zheng, Sabalenka said that she's mightily pleased with becoming the world's top-ranked player. However, she added that it doesn't mean she can relax, as she needs to continue playing her best tennis to stay ahead of the chasing pack.

"I'm super happy with this achievement in my career, but, I mean, it's not a big change. You know, I mean, I have been No. 2. Now I'm No. 1. It's just a difference of position in the draw. I still have to bring my best tennis. I still have to play my best. People will try to, yeah, just try to chase me and get me," Sabalenka said.

The Belarusian added that her new ranking would spur her to keep getting better.

"But it just an extra motivation for me. You know, seeing them, like, really trying their best to beat me, it's, like, an extra power and energy for me to keep playing, keep pushing, keep getting better," she added.

Sabalenka awaits the winner of Marketa Vondrousova and Madison Keys in the semifinals on Thursday.

"I know I have to do my job, play my best tennis" - Aryna Sabalenka on potentially winning US Open

Aryna Sabalenka is eyeing a maiden Flushing Meadows title.

Aryna Sabalenka is aware of the task at hand as she seeks her first Flushing Meadows title. Nevertheless, the Belarusian knows that she cannot take things for granted, having faltered in the last two semifinals in New York.

She admitted in her press conference that she needs to continue playing her best tennis to realise her dream of winning her maiden US Open title.

"I'm not trying to block the stats, because when you're trying to block something, it's going to keep getting in your head, and it's can get really annoying. When you're not trying to block it, it actually goes away, you know."

"I know that I have to do my job. I have to go on court. I have to play my best tennis. I have to fight for it. I know that if I'll be there, if I'll be fighting for my dream, I know that I can get it. So I'm, like, I'm not trying to block these stats," Aryna Sabalenka said.

Having not dropped a set in five matches this fortnight, Aryna Sabalenka will fancy her chances of going all the way in New York.