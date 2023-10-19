Aryna Sabalenka meets with soccer legend David Beckham in Miami

Aryna Sabalenka recently had the pleasure of meeting soccer legend David Beckham in Miami.

Sabalenka has had a brilliant season this year. She has won three titles, including the Australian Open, Adelaide International 1, and Madrid Open. Additionally, she has consistently advanced to the semifinals or beyond in all four Grand Slams and took over the World No. 1 ranking from Iga Swiatek last month.

After securing a runner-up position at the 2023 US Open, Sabalenka then participated in the China Open. She managed to reach the quarterfinals, but unfortunately, faced a straight sets defeat against Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-2.

The World No. 1 will now be looking forward to competing at the upcoming WTA Finals, scheduled to take place in Cancun, Mexico, from October 29 to November 5.

Before commencing her campaign in Cancun, Aryna Sabalenka had a delightful meeting with David Beckham in Miami. She took to social media to share a picture of them together.

"Low Key Miami Morning @davidbeckham," Sabalenka captioned her Instagram post.

Beckham also commented on Sabalenka's post, writing:

"So lovely to meet you @sabalenka_aryna."

It’s normal for Aryna Sabalenka to have a little bit of down after becoming World No. 1, says Alex Corretja

Alex Corretja believes that it is perfectly normal for Aryna Sabalenka to experience a phase where she doesn't emerge victorious in every match she competes in.

Sabalenka secured the No. 1 spot in the WTA rankings following her impressive runner-up finish at the US Open in September. This achievement came as a result of her surpassing Iga Swiatek in the points tally as the Pole experienced consecutive setbacks at both Wimbledon and the US Open.

As World No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka took the court for the first time at the China Open where she fell short in the quarterfinals, succumbing to Elena Rybakina.

Alex Corretja recently commented on her unsuccessful campaign in Beijing, suggesting that the Belarusian needs some time to evaluate her position and adapt to the weight of expectations as the current World No. 1.

"I think you spend so much time thinking and dreaming, practicing, and working to become No. 1 that probably once you achieve that, it’s normal to have a little bit of down, a little bit of relief, a little bit of time to understand what’s going on." (via Eurosport)

"What people expect from you, also fans, also yourself from you when you go on the tournament, how much you think you need to play better because you’re at the best or the No. 1 in the world," he added.