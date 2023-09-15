"Aryna Sabalenka really showing you can be No.1 in tennis & in fashion at the same time" - Fans react to Belarusian gracing Vogue World red carpet

Tennis fans were impressed by Aryna Sabalenka’s red-carpet look during the recent Vogue World: London fashion event.

Just days after the conclusion of her US Open campaign, where she finished as the runner-up, Aryna Sabalenka traveled to London for the prestigious Vogue World: London fashion event, upon invitation from Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. The highly regarded event also had the who’s who of the fashion and entertainment industry in attendance.

Aryna Sabalenka cut a striking figure as she graced the red carpet in a silver sequined look by 16Arlington. She was accompanied by Marco Capaldo, the founder and creative director of the fashion label.

The newly crowned World No. 1’s high fashion outing grabbed the tennis world’s attention. Several fans praised the Belarusian for her glorious appearance and also lauded her for scoring the invitation.

“First week of world no.1 and already getting invitations from big events, and walking on the red carpet. Oh, she is really it girl,” one fan said.

“Aryna really showing u can be no.1 in tennis and no.1 in fashion at the same time,” another individual said.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Aryna Sabalenka on becoming the World No. 1: "Trying to run away as far as I can so nobody really can get me"

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open

During a recent interview with the WTA, Aryna Sabalenka reflected on her ascent to the World No. 1 ranking.

Ever since claiming her maiden Grand Slam at the 2023 Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka was inching closer to the top position, previously held by Iga Swiatek.

“After winning the Australian Open, I was thinking probably I have a chance to put Iga under pressure, show her that it's not going to be easy for her to stay on top of the game,” the Belarusian admitted in the WTA interview.

Acknowledging her chase, Sabalenka noted that she is now running away, trying to increase her lead over her fellow competitors.

"As World No.2, you're chasing. As World No.1, you're kind of trying to run away from someone who is chasing you. It's a different kind of tiger," she said. “Now I've become the one who is trying to run away as far as I can so nobody really can get me. But let's say, I'm chasing my goals. That's it.”

The 25-year-old also revealed her approach which helped her reach a career-high ranking.

“If you work hard, you know that you have something to bring on the court and you have something to show. You have this belief that, yeah, I can win all these matches. I just have to focus on myself and play my tennis and do things that we've been working on,” she said, looking back on her journey.