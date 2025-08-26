Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios awestruck by Carlos Alcaraz at US Open, and it's not because of his buzzcut

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, was left stunned by Carlos Alcaraz during his US Open campaign, and it wasn't because of his buzzcut hairstyle. The Spaniard started his campaign with a win over Reilly Opelka.

Alcaraz produced a dominant performance against Opelka, registering an impressive straight sets win (6-4, 7-5, 6-4) over the American. During this match, apart from his skills, another thing that caught everyone's attention was his buzzcut hairstyle.

However, even though his haircut was the talk of the tennis community, another thing that caught the attention of Sabalenka's boyfriend was his purple kit during his first round. Alcaraz recently shared a bunch of pictures from his first round match at the US Open on his Instagram handle, including his all-purple outfit.

Sharing a hilarious reaction to this, Frangulis made his feelings known about the Spaniard's kit, writing:

"Wow, im def gonna buy this purple oakberry kit bro💜😂💥"

Here is the look at his comment under Alcaraz's post:

Georgios Frangulis' comment under Carlos Alcaraz's Instagram post

Alcaraz is now scheduled to compete in the second round of the US Open, where he will be squaring off against Mattia Bellucci on August 27, 2025.

Carlos Alcaraz opened up about not worrying about his new haircut at the US Open

Carlos Alcaraz opened up about his haircut at the US Open, which was done by his brother, Alvaro. Revealing the reason behind the haircut in a conversation with the journalist and insider Ben Rothernberg, he said that the distance was too much for his barber to travel, which is why his brother went ahead with the job.

Along with this, the Spaniard stated that he didn't care much about his hair.

"Yeah. It's just okay, I'm not really into the hair at all. So I'm the guy who thinks, OK, the hair grows, and in a few days it's going to be already OK, I guess. So it just happened, and that's it," said Carlos Alcaraz (via Jose Morgado on X).

Multiple tennis personalities, including Frances Tiafoe, shared their opinions about the 22-year-old's haircut. While the American called it 'horrible', former athlete Jim Courier proposed Novak Djokovic get the same haircut and race against Carlos Alcaraz after the US Open.

Alcaraz is looking to win his sixth Grand Slam title at the US Open. He came out on top at the French Open earlier this year, but fell to Jannik Sinner in the final at Wimbledon.

