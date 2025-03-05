Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios drops a 2-word reaction to her mesmerizing beachwear photoshoot

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis was in awe of the Belarusian's recent magazine photoshoot. The World No. 1 was engaged in a beachwear photoshoot ahead of her campaign at Indian Wells.

Sabalenka will appear on the cover of Ocean Drive magazine for the March issue. The magazine, founded in 1993 and based in Miami, is commonly known as the "Bible of South Florida." It covers fashion, lifestyle, beauty, travel, and many other related topics.

Sabalenka wore colorful beachwear, from an orange-colored bikini to a long-sleeved pattern dress. In her previous magazine photoshoots, the World No.1 has candidly admitted that she enjoyed being in photoshoots and felt like an amateur when working with professionals.

The Belarusian's boyfriend, Brazilian businessman Georgios Frangulis, was amazed by his partner's mesmerizing photoshoot. Frangulis posted a two-word reaction on Sabalenka's Instagram post.

"Wow Wow" posted Frangulis

Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend Georgios reacts to the Belarusian's beachwear photoshoot, (Source: Instagram)

Sabalenka and Frangulis have been one of the most powerful tennis couples off the court. The Brazilian is often seen in the stands supporting the World No. 1 whereas the Belarusian has been signed on as an ambassador for Oakberry which is the food brand owned by Frangulis.

The couple was recently spotted at the 150th anniversary party of Audemars Piguet, the the luxury watch brand sported by the World No. 1 during her matches.

Aryna Sabalenka can solidify her position at No.1 at Indian Wells

In Picture: Aryna Sabalenka (Getty)

Going into the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells, Aryna Sabalenka is in a prime position to extend her lead at the top of the WTA rankings. The Belarusian currently sits on 9076 points. However, the World No. 1 lost to Emma Navarro in the fourth round in the last year's edition. As a result, she has 120 points to defend this time.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka's rival Iga Swiatek is the defending champion in the Californian Desert. The Pole went on an amazing run here last year, winning the competition while losing only 21 games in six matches. The Pole currently is on 7985 points and will have a full complement of 1000 points to defend this time.

Anything short of winning the title for Swiatek will see Sabalenka strengthen her grip on the No. 1 ranking. Sabalenka can further her lead if she moves past the fourth round this year.

