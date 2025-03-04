In Pictures: Aryna Sabalenka turns up the glamor in stunning beachwear photoshoot for luxury fashion magazine

Aryna Sabalenka featured on another magazine cover as she donned stunning beach attires for Ocean Drive Magazine. The Belarusian has been featured on several covers in the last few months including Harper's Bazaar and Flaunt.

Sabalenka took to Instagram to share images of her latest photoshoot with Ocean Drive Magazine. Her outfits include a textured burnt-orange bikini paired with an olive-green and orange puffer jacket. In another image, she donned a long-sleeved, patterned dress featuring a high slit and accessories on her wrist.

Take a look at the images from Sabalenka's shoot below:

The official account of Ocean Drive Magazine shared an even more extensive look at the Belarusian's shoot with more images. They captioned the post with praise for their cover star:

"Being the No.1 tennis player in the world is a feat that only a handful of names in history can ever achieve. At 26 years old, tennis phenom Aryna Sabalenka (@arynasabalenka) has joined this exclusive club through both talent and grit."

Last year, when she featured on the digital cover of Vogue Australia, the World No. 1 expressed her love for photoshoots.

"I actually love doing photoshoots," Sabalenka said (via Tennis.com). "Right now, with the professionals I feel like I’m doing a terrible job. I think I need to do some classes and learn some stuff about how to pose."

She has since been featured on several magazine covers. Earlier this year, Sabalenka landed on the cover page of Harper's Bazaar Australia ahead of the Melbourne Slam. Later, after finishing runner-up at the event, she featured on the cover of Flaunt Magazine.

In tennis terms, the 26-year-old is set to play at the BNP Paribas Open next.

Aryna Sabalenka's Indian Wells 2025 draw

Aryna Sabalenka at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka has had a topsy-turvy 2025 season. She started on a bright note winning the title in Brisbane and finishing runner-up at the Australian Open. The Belarusian was aiming for a historic three-peat in Melbourne but second place was no easy feat.

In the following Middle East swing, Sabalenka faltered. In the Qatar Open, she was ousted in her campaign opener against Ekaterina Alexandrova and, in Dubai, she lost in the third round to Clara Tauson.

Up next, at the WTA 1000 event at Indian Wells, Sabalenka, the top seed, will receive a bye in the first round. She will take on the winner between Mccartney Kessler and Anna Blinkova in the second round.

If Kessler advances, she will set up a first battle against Sabalenka. Meanwhile, if Blinkova advances, she will set up a fourth clash against the Belarusian, with the latter leading their head-to-head 3-0.

