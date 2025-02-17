Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios gushes over her as he reveals unique way to kill boredom in flight

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, shared a unique way he passes time while flying solo. The Oakberry founder frequently travels with Sabalenka on tour but also has his own entrepreneurial commitments that require frequent travel.

Recently, Frangulis shared an image from his flight on Instagram. He was seen spending time watching videos of his girlfriend, the WTA World No. 1, Sabalenka. The video was seemingly from the US Open. He tagged the Belarusian and showed love in the caption with a heart emoji, writing:

"This is what i watch when I'm flying by myself."

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis' Instagram Story. (Instagram @georgiosfrangulis)

It is unclear when Sabalenka and Frangulis began dating, but they were first spotted together in early 2024. Since then, Frangulis—the founder of açaí brand Oakberry and a motorsports athlete—has frequently accompanied Sabalenka on tour. The couple is often seen exploring new destinations, and Frangulis regularly joins her team in the stands.

"Don't tell my boyfriend" - Aryna Sabalenka reveals the greatest love of her life and it is not Georgios Frangulis

Aryna Sabalenka with Georgios Frangulis at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Recently, Aryna Sabalenka starred on the cover of Flaunt Magazine. She also sat down for an interview with the publication where she was asked about the 'greatest love' of her life. She named tennis, with the disclaimer:

"Don’t tell my boyfriend."

When asked why tennis, she opened up about her competitive nature.

"I’m so competitive... I am, I mean, aggressive in some ways on the court. It’s quite crazy. You have to be 100% armed, which is really tough to handle, being like that throughout the whole day," Sabalenka said.

"When I’m not training, I’m just trying to do things which bring me joy. Sometimes, it’s even a simple thing like going for a good coffee in a good cafe. You just enjoy the place, and you sit there having a coffee, scrolling Instagram, doing something completely stupid. Being off. It’s important," she added.

Sabalenka secured her first year-end World No. 1 ranking in 2024 and kicked off the new season with a title-winning run in Brisbane. She carried that momentum into the Australian Open but fell just short of a historic three-peat, narrowly losing to Madison Keys in the final.

A couple of weeks later, she faced a shock defeat against Ekaterina Alexandrova in her campaign opener at the Qatar WTA 1000 event. Up next, she faces Veronika Kudermetova in the second round of the Dubai WTA 1000 event after receiving a bye as the top seed.

