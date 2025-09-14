Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios has gushing reaction to World No. 1 proudly showing off her twin US Open & Australian Open trophies

Aryna Sabalenka added a second US Open title to her cabinet by taking a stellar win over Amanda Anisimova in the final on September 7. While showing off her new collection of twin titles at both the Australian and US Open, the Belarusian received a sweet message from her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis.

Sabalenka announced her arrival in the top two of the WTA rankings with her first major title win at the Australian Open in 2023, and following a runner-up finish at the US Open that year, she claimed the No. 1 spot. Iga Swiatek edged past her eight weeks later, but the 27-year-old managed to reclaim the top spot in October 2024 and has since been reigning there for 50 consecutive weeks.

Frangulis, whose relationship with Sabalenka went public in April 2024, has been a constant source of support for her through wins and losses. As the 2025 US Open champion posed with her four Grand Slam titles, Frangulis sent her an adorable message, celebrating her success.

"Meu amor, you rock ♥️," he commented under Sabalenka's Instagram post.

Screenshot via @arynasabalenka on Instagram dated September 14, 2025.

After winning her fourth title in New York last week, Aryna Sabalenka did not shy away from showing her love to beau Frangulis and they shared a passionate kiss while celebrating her triumph.

Aryna Sabalenka grateful to have boyfriend Georgios Frangulis' support

Aryna Sabalenka shared how grateful she feels to always have the support of her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, while talking about the importance of her relationship. The couple met in January 2024, when she partnered with Frangulis' superfood brand, Oakberry.

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine, the four-time Grand Slam champion said:

“There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff.”

Sabalenka emphasized the positivity her boyfriend brings into her life, which proves to be crucial in keeping her motivated when she faces setbacks professionally.

“I make sure I kind of forget about tennis and focus on the good things and enjoy my life. Even when things are going wrong in my career. So yeah, he was my biggest support and yeah, really happy to have him by my side,” added the Belarusian.

The 27-year-old shared some heartwarming images of the duo on her Instagram stories, along with a heartfelt message on Frangulis' 37th birthday last week.

