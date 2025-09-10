"I love you endlessly" - Aryna Sabalenka pens touching message for boyfriend Georgios on his birthday

Aryna Sabalenka recently shared a heartfelt message for her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, on his birthday on September 9. The Belarusian recently celebrated her second consecutive US Open title on September 7, 2025.

Sabalenka and Frangulis, who is a Brazilian entrepreneur, started dating in 2024 after the latter emotionally supported the player after her ex-boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov's tragic death in March 2024. The couple made their relationship public in May 2024, and ever since then, Frangulis has been seen cheering up for her during her tennis matches.

The Brazilian recently turned 37 on September 9, 2025, and Sabalenka shared a heartfelt wish for him on social media, showcasing her love for him. Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a collage of six adorable pictures of them and penned a touching message for her boyfriend that read:

"Happy birthday to my love @georgiosfrangulis❤️ my favorite person to do everything with (especially take pictures)🥰" wrote Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka's Instagram story

Following this, she uploaded another picture of them hugging each other on a tennis court among the crowd and expressed her love for him, writing:

"You and ♾️ I love you endlessly🫶🏻 @georgiosrangulis."

Sabalenkla's Instagram story

Sabalenka recently concluded her US Open campaign after delivering a stellar performance in the final round against Amanda Anisimova at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Here, the world No. 1 produced a dominant display of her skills, registering an impressive 6-3, 7-6(3) win over the American.

Aryna Sabalenka gets emotional over her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis' loving message after the US Open

Following her win at the 2025 US Open, Aryna Sabalenka received a surprise heartwarming message from her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis. Following her trophy ceremony at the tournament, she was shown a video of her boyfriend, who opened up about his love for the World No. 1 player, declaring her the 'queen of New York.'

"You're so freaking amazing. I love you so much and yeah, you did it again. Queen of New York, queen of my heart of course. I'm waiting for you in the gym so we can celebrate a little bit," Frangulis said.

After seeing this video, Sabalenka turned emotional and made her feelings known about the support she receives from her boyfriend in all her endeavors.

"His support means a lot to me and the way he supports me, nobody ever did and it's just amazing and now I cannot wait to go, celebrate and enjoy this trophy together," said Aryna Sabalenka.

Following her winning moment at the US Open, Aryna Sabalenka rushed to the stands to celebrate with her family and her team, where she shared an adorable hug and a sweet kiss with her partner, Georgios Frangulis.

