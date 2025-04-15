Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios lovingly reacts as Belarusian serves up 'double trouble' in Stuttgart photoshoot

Aryna Sabalenka has caught the attention of her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis with her striking photoshoot in Stuttgart. The Belarusian recently arrived in Germany for her campaign at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Sabalenka last competed at the Miami Open, where she claimed a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Jessica Pegula in the final to clinch her maiden title at the WTA 1000 event. The World No. 1's boyfriend cheered her on from the stands throughout her campaign, with the couple exchanging a sweet kiss after her triumph.

Aryna Sabalenka is now gearing up to kick off her clay season at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. The Belarusian recently took a break from her preparations to attend the players party. She donned a classic blue shirt, white pants, and stylish navy jacket for the occasion, rounding out her look with a chic black bag and stunning makeup.

While at the event, Sabalenka delightedly posed with her own portrait and joked about serving up "double trouble."

"Double the trouble 👯‍♀️," Sabalenka captioned her Instagram post.

Georgios Frangulis was captivated by his girlfriend's photoshoot, displaying his love with a heart emoji and a starry-eyed emoji.

"♥️🤩," Frangulis commented.

Georgios Frangulis' comment on Aryna Sabalenka's post

Aryna Sabalenka is all set to begin her search for her first clay title of the season in Stuttgart. In a press conference after her Miami Open win, the World No. 1 expressed confidence in her physical readiness for the clay swing and asserted that she had the ability to be a formidable threat on the surface.

"Well, I think physically I'm ready to go. Physically I'm strong, and I'm not rushing the point and I know I can stay in the point for how long I need. I think that's the key, because I think I have got everything to be a good player on the clay court," Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka will aim to deliver a better performance at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix this year after losing to Maketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals of the event in 2024.

Aryna Sabalenka to lock horns with Anastasia Potapova in Stuttgart opener

Aryna Sabalenka - Source: Getty

Following a first-round bye, Aryna Sabalenka will square off against Anastasia Potapova in her opening match at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Potapova claimed a 2-6, 7-6(8), 6-3 win over Clara Tauson to set up a meeting with the Belarusian.

If the World No. 1 progresses, she will face the winner of the match between Diana Shnaider and Elise Mertens in the quarterfinals. Sabalenka could then come up against Coco Gauff in a blockbuster semifinal clash, followed by a potential meeting with Iga Swiatek in the final.

Following her campaign at the WTA 500 event in Stuttgart, Sabalenka will be in action at the Madrid Open, which begins on April 21. The Belarusian reached the final in Madrid last year before losing to Swiatek.

