In Pictures: Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend shares glimpses from their time at Miami Open ft. Carlos Alcaraz

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis recently shared an adorable photo dump from their time at the Miami Open. The series of pictures also included a snap with ATP star Carlos Alcaraz as they headed out for an enjoyable evening right before the tournament began.

Sabalenka has lived up to her billing as the top seed and has not dropped a single set at the Miami Open so far. The Belarusian defeated 14th seed Danielle Collins in the third round and next faces China’s Qinwen Zheng in the pre-quarterfinals.

Sabalenka, who has three Grand Slams to her name, is on the lookout for her second title of the season. She won the Brisbane International and then fell short of the Australian Open as she lost to Madison Keys in the final. However, the WTA World No. 1 avenged that loss recently by cruising to an emphatic 6-0, 6-1 win over Keys at the BNP Paribas Open.

However, she fell short of the title once again as she was stunned by 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the final at the Indian Wells. Despite the loss, Aryna Sabalenka has been in superb form and will back herself to make a deep run at the Miami Open.

Her boyfriend Frangulis recently took to Instagram to share a photo carousel of all the memories they made in Miami, including training sessions, gym sessions, and an evening out with men’s World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz.

The pictures included snaps from the Flaunt Magazine cover launch, featuring Sabalenka. The event was held at a Japanese steakhouse in Miami named Gekko several names from the tennis circuit, including Novak Djokovic, Matteo Berretini, Juan Martin Del Potro, and Grigor Dimitrov were also in attendance.

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend shares 3-word reaction to her Indian Wells photo dump

Aryna Sabalenka in action at the Miami Open. Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka and Frangulis have been together since April 2024 and the latter has been by her side through most of her big tournaments. Frangulis is also a motorsport enthusiast and has participated in 128 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge races. He is also the founder of the acai brand Oakberry, with whom Sabalenka penned a deal last year.

The Brazilian recently dropped a three-word reaction to Sabalenka’s photo dump which the Belarusian had captioned:

"A desert minute, thank you Indian Wells 💋"

Frangulis responded to that with a wholesome comment that read:

"Love those vibes ♥️”

Aryna Sabalenka will hope to have plenty more reasons to celebrate in Miami as she looks for her career's 19th singles title. She faces Zheng in the quarterfinals and a win would see her take on either Magda Linette or Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals.

