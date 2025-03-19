Aryna Sabalenka spends time with Carlos Alcaraz as she and her boyfriend Georgios dazzle at pre-Miami Open party

Aryna Sabalenka spent time with Carlos Alcaraz while they celebrated her Flaunt Magazine cover launch at David Grutman's Party with boyfriend Georgios Frangulis. The event was held at a Japanese steakhouse in Miami named Gekko in association with Frangulis' superfood brand Oakberry.

The tennis star faced a heartbreaking defeat recently in the finals of the BNP Paribas Open. She lost 6-2, 4-6, 3-6 to young gun Mirra Andreeva at Indian Wells. This is her second loss in the final of a tournament this season after the Australian Open where she lost to American Madison Keys.

The Belarusian however has been enjoying her time before the Miami Open commences with her boyfriend and other notable guests like Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Paige Lorenze among others. She posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote:

"Feels so good to be back in the 305 ✨ Thank you @flauntmagazine for a fun night celebrating my cover 📸💋 Ended the night with a great group @gekkomiami x @oakberry🍽️"

See the pictures here:

The private party was also attended by Novak Djokovic, Matteo Berretini, Juan Martin Del Potro and Grigor Dimitrov as they also posed for a stylish picture together. The host of the party also shared a slideshow of images from the star-studded party on his Instagram which also featured Donna Vekic, Holger Rune, Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield, Tommy Paul's girlfriend Morgan Riddle and soccer star Paul Pogba.

On the tennis side of things, Aryna Sabalenka will look to move past her loss at Indian Wells and gain momentum at the Miami Open.

Aryna Sabalenka will hope for a positive run at the Miami Open

Aryna Sabalenka at a press meet ahead of the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka is hopeful of a fresh start at the Miami Open that is set to be held at the Miami Gardens in Florida from March 21 onwards. After her heartbreaks in the finals of the BNP Paribas and the Australian Open, along with early exits from the Middle East swing, the star is desperately in need of a title to keep her position secure at the top of the table.

She will be facing the promising Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova in her Round of 64 clash, as she received a bye into the second round being the top seed of the tournament. The duo last met in 2016 at the Budapest Open where Tomova had defeated a young Sabalenka 7-6, 6-4 in the round of 16.

The star player will look to avenge the loss and eventually win the tournament.

