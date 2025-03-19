Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios drops 3-word reaction to Belarusian's Indian Wells photodump

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis reacted to her Indian Wells photodump. The Belarusian faced heartbreak in the final of the WTA 1000 event as she lost the title to Mirra Andreeva.

Ad

On March 18, Sabalenka shared a carousel of images and a video on Instagram showing off her time at Indian Wells. The post featured images of her team, her boyfriend Frangulis, and her time on the court among other things. She captioned it:

"A desert minute, thank you Indian Wells 💋"

Ad

Trending

The World No. 1's entrepreneur and athlete boyfriend Frangulis commented on the post with three words:

"Love those vibes ♥️"

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis' comment on her Instagram post | Image: Instagram @arynasabalenka

A day before Sabalenka's post, Frangulis also shared a photodump of their time at Indian Wells and captioned it:

Ad

"We love the desert"

Ad

However, Sabalenka, fresh off her defeat in the final, did not reciprocate the same feelings. She wrote:

"But not today"

Sabalenka came to Indian Wells off the back of a disappointing Middle East run. However, she began strongly at the WTA 1000 event in California and reached the final without dropping a game. A highlight of her tournament was the dominating performance against Madison Keys.

Sabalenka vs. Keys was a rematch of the Australian Open final from less than two months ago which was won by the American in three sets. Another close battle was expected between the competitors but the World No. 1 outclassed Keys to win 6-0, 6-1.

Ad

In the final, Sabalenka played against Andreeva, a match the Belarusian had already won twice in this season. However, this time, it was the 17-year-old Russian who came out on top with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 win.

Aryna Sabalenka set to put Indian Wells heartbreak behind and prepare for the Miami Open

Aryna Sabalenka at the BNP Paribas Open - Final Day - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka does not have long to ponder upon her Indian Wells heartbreak as she will move on to the Miami Open soon. The draw for the WTA 1000 event in Miami has been released and the top seed Sabalenka will receive a bye in the first round.

In the second round, the World No. 1 will take on Viktoriya Tomova. The Bulgarian got the better of Caty McNally in the first round 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. Last year, Sabalenka was seeded second at the event and was ousted in the third round by Anhelina Kalinina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback