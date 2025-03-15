"Forgiveness is not Aryna Sabalenka's strong suit" - Fans shocked by Madison Keys' "absolutely brutal" Indian Wells loss in rematch

Fans called Aryna Sabalenka's dominating win over Madison Keys in the Indian Wells semifinal "brutal", claiming the Belarusian was out for revenge. This was a rematch of the 2025 Australian Open final which the American won in three sets.

In January, Keys earned her maiden Grand Slam title defeating Sabalenka and stopping the Belarusian from completing a historic three-peat. Less than two months later, Keys and Sabalenka were pegged against each other in another high-stakes match.

They faced off in the semifinal at Indian Wells on Friday, March 14. However, this match was not even close to what transpired in Melbourne. Sabalenka completely outclassed Keys to win the first 11 games. The American celebrated winning a consolation game before facing a 0-6, 1-6 defeat.

The 52-minute match's scoreline was posted on Reddit and fans expressed their shock at the one-sidedness. Many claimed Sabalenka's thirst for revenge was the reason behind her dominance.

"That a**whooping felt personal lmao. I feel like I just saw Superman get shot," one fan wrote.

"Forgiveness is not aryna's strong suit," another fan wrote.

"Damn I checked the app and it was 51 minutes. Absolutely brutal," a third fan wrote.

"Remind me never to do anything that would make Saba embark on a revenge mission against me," yet another fan wrote.

One fan admitted Keys was not at her best but claimed Sabalenka was unplayable. They wrote:

"When she plays like that, Sabalenka is truly unplayable. Keys was NOT good, but Sabalenka was as close as you can get to perfect."

Another fan echoed a similar sentiment, writing:

"Turns out Madi is human after all. Also, Aryna playing like world #1 again is always a delight."

"Much needed revenge" - Aryna Sabalenka assesses her performance after win over Madison Keys at Indian Wells

Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

During her post-match interview after a dominant win over Madison Keys in the semifinal of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Aryna Sabalenka expressed her surprise over how quick it was.

"I didn’t expect this match to be that fast to be honest. I’m super happy with how I played. Much needed revenge. Super happy to get this tough win against Madison. What an amazing season so far she's having and I'm pretty sure many more to come, and yeah, can't wait to play many more matches against her," Aryna Sabalenka said.

In the final, the Belarusian is set to take on Mirra Andreeva. The 17-year-old Russian defeated Iga Swiatek in the semifinal to set up a sixth match between the competitors.

Sabalenka currently leads the head-to-head against Andreeva 4-1. The Belarusian won their last two matches which were played in January. She won the match in Brisbane 6-3, 6-2 before defeating Andreeva again in Melbourne 6-1, 6-2.

