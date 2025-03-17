Mirra Andreeva shares touching message for Aryna Sabalenka after beating her in Indian Wells final

Mirra Andreeva delivered a heartfelt message to Aryna Sabalenka after triumphing over her in the final of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. This victory marked Andreeva's second title of the season.

Andreeva was seeded ninth at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in California, and she began her campaign in the second round following a first-round bye. She defeated Varvara Gracheva 7-5, 6-4 in her opening match and followed it up by victories over 22nd seed Clara Tauson 6-3, 6-0, and seventh seed Elena Rybakina 6-1, 6-2 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

In the quarterfinals, Mirra Andreeva overcame 23rd seed Elina Svitolina 7-5, 6-3, and then secured a 7-6(1), 1-6, 6-3 win over second seed Iga Swiatek in the semifinals to advance to the final. In the championship match, she staged a remarkable comeback to defeat top seed Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, clinching the 2025 BNP Paribas Open title.

This victory marked Andreeva's second WTA 1000 career title, having won the Dubai Tennis Championships earlier in the year. She also became the third youngest player, after Martina Hingis in 1998 and Serena Williams in 1999, to lift the trophy at Indian Wells.

Following her win over Aryna Sabalenka, during the trophy presentation ceremony, Mirra Andreeva addressed the World No.1 and complimented her on the tournament she had. She also expressed that Sabalenka played "amazing tennis" at Indian Wells and extended her best wishes to her for the remainder of the season.

“Congrats to Aryna [Sabalenka] and your team. I think it’s been an amazing two weeks for you, you’ve been playing amazing tennis. I’m sure there are a lot of positives and a lot of great things to take from these two weeks so I think you should do that and I wish you the best of luck for the rest of your season,” Mirra Andreeva said.

This year, on her way to the final at Indian Wells, Aryna Sabalenka had defeated the likes of McCartney Kessler, Lucia Bronzetti, Sonay Kartal, Liudmila Samsonova and Madison Keys.

Mirra Andreeva and Aryna Sabalenka will next compete at Miami Open 2025

Aryna Sabalenka (L) & Mirra Andreeva (R) at Indian Wells [Image Source: Getty Images]

Mirra Andreeva and Aryna Sabalenka will next compete at the 2025 Miami Open. The tournament is scheduled to run from March 18 to March 30, 2025, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Along with Andreeva and Sabalenka, players such as Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Madison Keys, among others will also be competing at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Florida. Defending champion Danielle Collins will also participate and aim to retain her title after winning it in 2024 by defeating Elena Rybakina in the final.

This year, Mirra Andreeva will make her tournament debut at the Miami Open. She is seeded 11th and will kick off her campaign in the second round following a first-round bye. The Russian will face either Veronika Kudermetova or Wang Xinyu in her opening match.

On the other hand, Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed at the 2025 Miami Open. Like Andreeva, she will start her campaign in the second round after a first-round bye, taking on either Viktoriya Tomova or Caty McNally in her opening match.

In 2024, Sabalenka, seeded second, began her campaign with a victory over Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-3 in the second round, before facing a defeat against 32nd seed Anhelina Kalinina with a score of 4-6, 6-1, 1-6 in the third round.

Aryna Sabalenka's best performance at the Miami Open came in the doubles event in 2019, where she clinched the title alongside Elise Mertens by defeating Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai in the final.

