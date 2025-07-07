Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios sends endearing message to Belarusian after she reaches Wimbledon QF

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, reacted to the Belarusian's Round of 16 win over Elise Mertens at the 2025 Wimbledon. Sabalenka had poor luck at the French Open, losing to World No. 2 Coco Gauff in the finals.
Aryna Sabalenka, the 20-time WTA Tour-level singles title winner, won her first major title in the doubles at the 2019 US Open. She repeated her feat at the Australian Open in 2021 and clinched her maiden singles Grand Slam win in Melbourne in 2023. The World No. 1 achieved massive success in 2024, winning two Slams and ending the year as the top-ranked player.
Vying for her fourth in 2025, Aryna Sabalenka graced Wimbledon and has been going strong so far. She outpaced British No. 1 Emma Raducanu and Elise Mertens in the third and fourth rounds, en route to the quarterfinals.
Elated by her success, Aryna Sabalenka shared a carousel of on-court pictures from her stint and wrote:
"Quarterfinals @wimbledon 💪🏼 Let’s do this."
Her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, the founder of the acai-based brand, Oakberry, has been a fixture in the stands, constantly supporting her in her Wimbledon run. He jumped to the comment section and hyped the Belarusian up, writing:
"Boom 💥! Let's f*****g gooooo!
Sabalenka and Frangulis have been together since 2024. The couple has often expressed love for each other on social media, and vacationed in Greece in June this year.
Aryna Sabalenka once shared how her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, has been an unwavering support to her on the road
Sabalenka's dating life has been traumatic in the past since her former boyfriend lost his life in an accident in Miami. She gave love a second chance when she met Frangulis, and the couple has been deeply connected since.
In a US Weekly interview, Aryna Sabalenka shared how much her boyfriend's presence on the tour means to her. They not only have fun but also train together, giving the Belarusian a home-like feeling.
"His support means so much to me. Being on the road and having him support me, to make me laugh and to be able to workout together, makes life on the road feel more like home.”
Sabalenka recently joined football legend David Beckham's supplement brand, IM8 Health, as the global ambassador.
The World No. 1 and her doubles partner, Elise Mertens, played regularly in 2019, winning the Sunshine Double after clinching Indian Wells and Miami titles.