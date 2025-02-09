Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios sends his love to Belarusian as she stuns in mirror selfies amid Qatar Open preparations

Aryna Sabalenka recently shared a glimpse of her preparations for the 2025 Qatar Open, revealing that she was taking time to relax in between her intense training. The World No. 1's pictures caught the eye of her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis, who shared an endearing reaction.

Following her heartbreaking loss to Madison Keys in the Australian Open final, Sabalenka took a well-earned break and enjoyed quality time with her boyfriend and her sister Tonechka. The Belarusian is now gearing up to make a refreshed return to the court at the WTA 1000 event in Doha, on the hunt for her second title of the season after triumphing at the Brisbane International.

Ahead of her opening match, Aryna Sabalenka took to social media and shared a series of photographs chronicling her training on the court, work outs in the gym, and moments of downtime, which she captured in striking mirror selfies.

"Chill, play, repeat 🫶🏼," Sabalenka captioned her Instagram post.

Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis sent his love to the Belarusian as he reacted to the pictures, with the World No. 1 responding in kind.

"♥️," Frangulis commented.

"💜," Sabalenka replied.

Entering the Qatar Open as the top seed, Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to win her second title at the WTA 1000 event. Ahead of her opening match, the Belarusian took part in a fun photoshoot with the coveted trophy alongside three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek.

Aryna Sabalenka snubs boyfriend Georgios as she calls tennis her 'greatest love in life'

Despite declaring her love for her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis, Aryna Sabalenka recently snubbed Frangulis as she admitted that tennis was the "greatest love in her life."

"Don’t tell my boyfriend," she quipped.

In an interview with Flaunt magazine, the World No. 1 credited her competitive spirit and "crazy" aggressiveness for fueling her passion for the sport. However, Sabalenka also emphasized the importance of taking time to engage in activities that brought her joy and allowed her to relax amid her intensity on the court.

"I’m so competitive. I am, I mean, aggressive in some ways on the court. It’s quite crazy. You have to be 100% armed, which is really tough to handle, being like that throughout the whole day," Sabalenka said.

"When I’m not training, I’m just trying to do things which bring me joy. Sometimes, it’s even a simple thing like going for a good coffee in a good cafe. You just enjoy the place, and you sit there having a coffee, scrolling Instagram, doing something completely stupid. Being off. It’s important," she added.

Aryna Sabalenka will look to make good use of her fierce competitive spirit at the Qatar Open, as she gears up to face the winner of the match between Emma Raducanu and Ekaterina Alexandrova in her tournament opener, following a first-round bye.

